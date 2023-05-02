May 3, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Argumentative' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On May 3, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes, due to the Moon square Mars, which means ... war. Well, symbolically, at least. Today is the day we declare war on our friends, our coworkers and our lovers ... we just can't get enough of the stuff, and while we aren't here just to fight, we won't be able to stop ourselves from sticking our noses in places they don't belong. One of the reasons we're so warlike today is that we fear that we aren't being heard or taken seriously, and we create these preemptive strikes just to establish ourselves as 'here.'

During Moon square Mars, we're looking heavily at how we think. There's a reason we feel anger or hostility, and it's mainly because, on some level, we feel inferior; we might not ordinarily feel this way, but the 'square' part in Moon square Mars throws us for a loop and brings out all of those hidden neuroses; the ones we hide from both ourselves and from others.

We don't like being considered weak or insecure, so we may end up overcompensating on this day, and as we all know, sometimes 'overcompensation' can look like anger or aggression. We don't want to be pegged as someone who 'can't take it,' so instead, we make ourselves look a bit large than life, and in doing so, we may push it too far.

What makes this rough is that we don't want to be this way; we don't want to throw our weight around, but that nagging voice inside our head keeps telling us to opt for validation as if the only place we can get that validation is in forcing others to notice us.

Today brings us face to face with the idea that we feel as though we are invisible, and while that sounds hella mental, it's just something we're going to have to cope with today. Who's going to have a rough day today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The first thing you must know about today, Taurus, is that your actions don't match your feelings. You are angry at many things today, and because you can't control the things that aggravate you, you might take it out on the wrong people.

During Moon square Mars, you feel like burning down the house — figuratively, of course. You may be mad at the way the mechanic treated you or how you perceived someone's actions as hostile or insulting toward you, and instead of processing them right there, on the spot, you will let the anger of their words or actions build up within you until you want to explode. On May 3, 2023, you may do that and all over the person who supports you during this rough day. Back up and think; it's not as bad as you're making it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may not want to admit to something like this, but you've been waiting for a day like today to release some steam. You have been carrying the weight of something you no longer want. You are angry and resentful, and during Moon square Mars, that feeling is about to rise to nuclear levels; you just can't take it anymore, and it more than likely has to do with a friend of yours. You wanted to control this friend, and you thought you had them pretty much under your spell.

That you've ended up kidding makes you angry at yourself because it shows you that you're just a regular old person like everyone else and not the god you like to pretend to be on occasion. Today is when your ego gets kicked in the head, and because you won't take in the lesson, you'll act out like a brat.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes today so rough for you, Aquarius, is that something you've always believed in has been challenged, and the revelation that followed is entirely upsetting. You can never look at your belief the same way again, and you feel angry that what was comfortable is now unstable and in a flux state. During Moon square Mars, you will see a change happen, and it will tap into the whole idea that you really do not like change.

Yet, this change is so massive that you will feel foolish, as if you can't look at yourself the way you used to, now that you see things in a different light. On May 3, 2023, your world will be turned around, and depending on how you view this change, you could become either very happy or despondent and dull. There's a good chance that you will react poorly to the gigantic change coming to your life during the transit of Moon square Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.