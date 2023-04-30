May 1, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Overly Annoying' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Having a rough horoscope day is almost a given for three zodiac signs on this first day of May, not because it's May 1, but because we're at the top of a Pluto retrograde when Moon opposite Neptune comes to town. It's like today is made to upset our plans, and we upset them by sabotaging ourselves to the best of our ability.

With all that Neptune energy, we might end up overthinking ourselves into fits of confusion, and with Pluto going retrograde, it's like the perfect storm: we're going to feel something tumultuous and unsteady going on today.

One of the reasons today feels so ... negative is that we associate the first day of May with freshness and light; we want this day to signify a new life, a fresh start, and the great summer ahead. While we can still honor those positive feelings, we may be tempted to fall into the dark simply because it will be so easy to do. If we are of the zodiac signs that are prone to darkness, then we might want just to go ahead and chuck this day out the window because 'the darkness' is a-coming, and today is ground zero for darkness.

This doesn't necessarily mean we'll all fall into the pit of despair; we're not. It must mean that we may feel annoyed and testy around other people and snap at them without meaning to. A sense of self-pity comes with today, as this is the kind of day set up for introspection, and we all know that if introspection meets dark thinking, then self-doubt is the only next stop. Hang tight, zodiac signs, we'll make it through this messy, weird storm ... because we have to, right? Who's going down today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 1, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today puts you in an odd position: you want to have a beautiful day because there's a good chance it's beautiful outside, and you feel as though you deserve something wonderful in your life, and you are also seriously feeling the tug of Pluto retrograde which makes you want to hide beneath a rock, licking your imaginary wounds.

May 1, is full of angst for you, Gemini, mainly because you can't get it together. You want to, and that's what hurts. You probably had big plans for today, and you were one hundred percent positive and flowers just yesterday.

Then, the retrograde hit, and now you feel like you'd be best situated on a throne in hell, ruling over your domain. Yes, when you go dark, you go very dark, and there's very little that anyone can do to drag you back into the flower garden of light and love.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd probably stand to fare well during Pluto retrograde's first day, but it's the nagging Neptune transit that's gotten under your skin. Why today? Why did you have to fall a million steps backward today, of all days?

On May 1, you will feel as though you have seriously regressed, as if something you worked very hard to achieve is now completely out of your reach, and the worst part about it is that you are responsible for causing this regression.

Did you backtrack on a promise you made to yourself, Libra? You are aware that you may be the problem here, but you may not get that in time, and being that you'll already be feeling bad, you may use some of the Pluto energy to go downhill even further. This day feels relentless and cruel to you, and you suspect you are at the heart of it all. That stings!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Speaking of stings, today will not be one of your best days, Scorpio. While you are usually a trooper and get through almost anything, the Pluto retrograde, which starts on May 1, 2023, is about to set your plans on fire, leaving you confused and angry.

The anger you will feel today is directed toward yourself and will confuse you even more. You don't know what to do with your feelings, and if there was ever a day to reach out and get some help, it's today.

You need to find a way out of your dark space as it can be all-consuming, and you know that you don't deserve to take it THAT far. Coping mechanisms can come in handy on this day, as well as therapy or meditation. If you can spend time OUTSIDE of your head, you'd do yourself a good turn, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.