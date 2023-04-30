3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 1, 2023, During Moon Square Venus

It's May 1, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. Monday is a time for celebration. May is in the air, meaning love, positive vibes and hope are the feelings that accompany everything we do. Emotionally, we feel good. However, we do have a few challenging transits that may want to interrupt our good feelings.

Considering that today brings us day one of Pluto retrograde, we will have to be careful to look on the bright side, as this transit completely threatens our mood and can take us down if we let it. However, to bolster our feeling of love and kindness, we have the Moon square Venus, which may do the trick for getting us out of any funks we may find ourselves in.

Today is the day that gives us a choice as to what state of mind we will adopt. With the Moon square Venus, Taurus, Leo and Virgo choose the road of happiness, and that good attitude will cover our love lives.

Keeping in mind that Pluto retrograde affects us all if we want to succeed on this day, it will take an effort, and not everyone will want to put in the legwork here. The good part is that success is almost guaranteed for those of us who are ready to work at it. It's a way of saying that perception is everything; if we see this day as filled with love and light, we will experience it as such.

So, on May 1, it will be Moon square Venus to the rescue, and if we're smart enough to cop that vibe, then more power to us. It's best that on this day, we opt for the 'bright side,' and while that might seem obvious, it's easier said than done.

Try to keep it positive today, zodiac signs. You are loved, and you are not alone. Feel gratitude for what you DO have rather than spend time mourning what you believe you've lost to love. Cheer up, and have a good day.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are at a place where you feel gratitude for almost everything, including the hard times you've been through and still go through on occasion. Everything is a lesson for you, Taurus, and on this day, May 1, you'll be feeling very good about the condition of your love life. Your partner is a good person and you know it. Even though the two of you go through your share of ups and downs, you have both come to weather the storm, no matter how windy it gets.

You will ride with the vibe that comes with Moon square Venus, which will lift you up above any issues you think might drag you down. You and your partner refuse to believe in anything but the power of your united love, and this will get you through today and all the days to come. You are lucky in love, Taurus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

An expression goes, "If you think, you stink." It refers to overthinking something before acting on it, inevitably leading to losing momentum and overdoing the action. Today is the day that you could overthink and stink after that if you're not conscious of what's going on. What's going on is that you are in love with someone, but you feel that pull of Pluto retrograde, and that causes you to overthink your relationship with this person.

You are also in the presence of Moon square Venus, which can be your saving grace here. That means that if you have a shred of positivity today, GO WITH IT. Don't overthink it; just bring your love, give your love, receive your love, and don't ask questions. May 1 is tricky for you, but you can and will rise above it ... but you must ignore the 'demons.' Stick with love, and don't overthink it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know yourself all too well, and if you get an opportunity to throw yourself over to the dark side, you'll do it way too rapidly. Then again, if you see a chance to be happy and at peace, you'll definitely opt for that instead. Today brings you the choice; thankfully, you'll go with the light. May 1 brings you the transit of Moon square Venus, which works well with your sign, Virgo.

You are fortunate enough to have someone in your life who sticks with you through thick and thin, and during Moon square Venus, you'll find that it will be your partner who drags you out of the dark and into the light, where you will have a much better time. You will be spared and held tightly by your romantic partner today, and you will enjoy knowing that this person really and truly is always by your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.