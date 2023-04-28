3 Zodiac Signs Have Trust Issues On April 29, 2023, Thanks To Mars Sextile Uranus

On April 29, 2023, three zodiac signs will have trust issues thanks to Mars sextile Uranus. This transit will wreak havoc on Leos, Virgos, and Scorpios by putting them in the position of having to make a brutal decision.

This decision will drum up all the trust or lack thereof that exists inside them, and the results will be staggering. What is unleashed on this day is a whopping understanding of themselves, which will lead to the idea that they trust no one. No one, nope, nope, nope.

They're always told that they should trust, that they can't experience life without some degree of trust ... but isn't it really up to the individual as to who to trust, how much to trust, etc., etc.? Everybody has their own experience, and for many of them, that experience has shown that if they just go ahead and trust everyone so that they can show people how full and loving they are, they end up being lied to, betrayed, duped, and deceived, time after time after time.

When a transit like Mars sextile Uranus comes around, as it will on this day, they will be triggered into knowing that they do not need to trust people to survive ... or at least, that's how Leo, Virgo and Scorpio feel on April 29, 2023.

Trust ... what a topic. Do they trust anyone, or rather ... by the time they've experienced a good portion of their life, do they still trust people? Oh yes, it's a beautiful image and a wonderful idea, but let's get real, people ... trust? Is this what they need to do to survive? The consensus is in, and the feeling is that they will not be trusting anyone on April 29, 2023, during the transit of Mars sextile Uranus. So be it. Live and let live.

Three zodiac signs with trust issues on April 29, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'd rather laugh yourself into a stupor than trust just about anyone in your life, and while you know that makes you seem bitter, you really don't care. During the transit of Mars sextile Uranus, you care even less about how you come off. If you need to trust people to present as trustworthy people, you'll do what comes naturally rather than fake it.

You've always been an honest person, and you've dealt with life 'as is.' You don't need to trust anyone, especially today, April 29, 2023, to get by. You are doing just fine, and the idea of introducing trust into your life is a laugh riot; 'why bother?' you might say. The transit Mars sextile Uranus only serves to heighten your experience of distrust, and well, it works for you, so it's nobody's business but your own.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Trust, ha! The last time you trusted anyone was ... well, you probably can't even remember that. You've decided you can live just fine without placing your vulnerable heart into someone else's possession. Thank you, and no thank you.

On April 29, 2023, during the transit of Mars sextile Uranus, you'll be glad to be the Team Captain of the Trust No One Club. This transit enables your trust issues, and you might find that this also gives you a certain kind of discretion; you know who to choose from when it comes to friends or romantic partners. If you take power onto yourself, you can't lose. On this day, you will be the one who calls the shots because at least you can trust yourself ... and you do. You know what's right and wrong for you, and that allows you to move freely throughout the world. If Mars sextile Uranus brings out your lack of trust, then la de dah, so what?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars sextile Uranus puts you on edge, Scorpio because your spider-senses will be all a-tingle. That inner scorpion in you would rather sting than be stung, and who could blame you? You trust no one as a rule; why allow yourself to be that vulnerable in front of another person? You have found that you can maintain a happy life with or without trust. You don't believe 'they' have it right with the whole Pollyanna trip; you'd rather go the way of the Chinese fortune cookie: Love all, trust none. You are perfectly happy NOT trusting anyone, and nothing is about to change on that front, either.

What makes this day a little harsher in terms of your lack of trust is that you may feel hostile today because of the Mars aspect in the transit. You do you, Scorpio, as it apparently seems to be working.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.