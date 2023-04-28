April 29, 2023 Love Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Luckiest'

Three zodiac signs have the luckiest love horoscopes on April 29, 2023. Today brings us a fortunate situation where we have two transits that just happen to be very good for our romantic lives. We are looking at the Moon in Virgo, and Moon trine Jupiter. Together these cosmic events work to open our hearts so that we can accept the love that is staring into our faces. We may not always know how loved we are, or how appreciated we are.

In fact, we may start to develop doubts based on those unfounded paranoias — do the people we love really love us back? Is this one-sided, and am 'I' the one who gives more? It's only human to break it down like this, but that's what we are...human, and in being human, we get neurotic, especially when it comes to love and romance.

The Moon in Virgo makes us aware of love as the topic of the day, but it is Moon trine Jupiter that expands on that topic and lets us know that this is something we can feel good about. We may be so used to doubting the love, the person, and even ourselves. Yet during Moon trine Jupiter, we see the big picture, and if we are, to be honest with ourselves, it's a pretty good picture, come to think of it. And for Cancer, Virgo and Sagittarius, this kind of positive feeling may be just enough to remove the doubts once and for all. And how nice would that be? Very, indeed.

We may find that our romantic partners are also exceptionally open to us, today and that what we say is important to them. They are here for us, ready to listen, ready to show their support. This may even come as a surprise to some of us, as we may have dug ourselves a rut where we literally believe they don't love us as much as we love them. Today may be the day where we find out that we've been wrong all along: they do love us...as much as we love them.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there has been something on your mind, Cancer, you may as well take this day as a zodiac sign to express yourself to the person you'd like to share these thoughts with. Your thoughts may or may not be related to this person, but what you have come to know is that you need a friend to 'hear you out' and this friend is more than likely your trusted life partner.

On April 29, 2023, you will be fortunate enough to have Moon trine Jupiter backing you up, and that means that you're in a safe space, Cancer...your partner is here for you, and no matter what you say to them, they will listen. They are not here to judge you, even though that's more than likely what holds you back, this fear of being judged.

The truth is that you need to release something that has been bothering you for way too long, and you can't keep it bottled up any longer, as it is hurting your soul. That's what your partner is there for...and they want to be there for you, during Moon trine Jupiter.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When it feels as though the entire world is falling down around your head, you can take stock of the fact that there really is a support system that holds you up, and no matter how dark it can get, you recognize that at the heart of the support is your mate, your partner.

On April 29, 2023, you will feel intense gratitude over the fact that this person sticks to you like glue. During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, there are no limits to the love you will experience, and you will need to feel love, Virgo.

You are vulnerable and raw these days and you want to know that there's someone there for you, someone you can rely on, someone who will act as an anchor for you through the stormy, tumultuous sea that is life. You are fortunate and well-loved, and you will feel it today, and it will give you comfort.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are moments in your life when you believe that the only person who really loves you is...you. You have gone through so many emotions to get to this place, but the one thing you never consider is that you might be wrong about this.

The reality is that you are very loved and that there is someone in your life who will go to the Moon and back for you if you need them to. During Moon trine Jupiter, you will open your heart to the idea that you're not the only person in your life and that you aren't living in a vacuum.

On April 29, 2023, this 'other' person will reach out to you and they will let you know that you need to sit down, shut up, and receive the love that they are here to give. You need to stop feeling sorry for yourself, Sag, because the truth of the matter is that you are not alone...you are loved, and that love is not going to stop...ever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.