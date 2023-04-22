3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On April 23, 2023

On April 23, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes. We may have one of the more problematic of the bunch as we entertain the likes of Mercury sextile Mars; not fun, not easy, and never delicate. If Mercury rules communication, then you can only imagine what takes place when Mercury, which is already in retrograde, meets us in sextile with Mars, the planet that rules over war, hostility and aggression. Sounds like somebody's going to be getting into a serious fight today. Let's hope it's not us!

The thing is, it IS us, as we are what makes up the hostile human race, and for the three signs of the Zodiac that will be reacting ... or shall we say ... overreacting today to just about any stimuli, this day is going to be frustrating, to say the least.

Human beings are pure potential. We are love in a nutshell, promise in a heartbeat — we are everything we wish to be and more, but our main problem is we don't allow ourselves to be as good as we could be. On April 23, during Mercury sextile Mars, we will get a good taste of what it's like to opt for the negative as opposed to enjoying the positive.

One of the ways we can get in heaps of trouble today is by using our intelligence to hurt others. Yes, during Mercury sextile Mars, we may find that we are just the smartest person in the room, and while the spotlight is on us, we might as well show off a little, and let them know who's the brainy boss.

This is where the trouble kicks in. We won't be able to stop ourselves once we get a load of how clever we are, and we won't know that there are boundaries that simply cannot be crossed. Which signs of the Zodiac will cross that line today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 23, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury sextile Mars is going to make you feel as though you are the world's greatest authority on everything, and that makes you a pretty obnoxious person today, Leo. Yes, you are knowledgable and smart, but you are also pushy and arrogant, and on this day, April 23, 2023, you will find that there are certain people in your life that you feel need a good 'talking to.' As if you are the great sensei who has come down off the mountain to deliver the meaning of life to your followers.

What this transit brings out in you, Leo, is this idea that you are somehow 'better' than others. You feel you have gifts that make you superior, and while you are grateful for these gifts as they are indeed very real and true, you won't be handling yourself in a way that could be considered ... social. Honor yourself well, as that is a good thing to do, but keep your 'superiority complex' to yourself, if you don't want to lose friends.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now and then you like to let it rip, so to speak, you'll take that to a whole new level. You may want to give your people a warning on April 23, because when you get sick and tired, they are the first people you turn to when you want to let people know what's on your mind. You will be as unfair as it gets today because, on some level, Mercury sextile Mars has you believing that you are somehow entitled to trash people.

Being in a bad mood gives you this idea that it's all 'self-expression' and that you have just as much right as the next person to say what's on your mind and free yourself of whatever burden weighs on you. What you'll be doing with communication today is taking the very worst of what Mercury transit has to offer and making it even worse. You are cold and annoying today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may blow a few minds today, Sagittarius, as Mercury sextile Mars is not about to bring forth your best self. You tend to be a little too blunt when you speak, and in your head, you think it's just 'getting to the point.' Why bother beating around the bush when the truth is so much more efficient?

On April 23, you will speak up and devastate someone. Your words may not be pointed or accusatory — in your mind — but to them, you will be dealing the fatal blow, and that is just so NOT COOL BRO. You feel as though you haven't done anything wrong, and that's the entire point: you are doing something wrong. Lay off the 'tough love' for the day. There's no love in your delivery.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.