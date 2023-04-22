April 23, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 23, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. We might as well give it all up to love and laughter as this day brings us one of the more fortunate transits, and that is Moon conjunct Venus ... it's almost as if we can't go wrong when this 'star' is in town.

We are looking at good luck for just about everyone, and if for some reason, you feel bypassed by Moon conjunct Venus, it's because you have other things on your mind. Today is for love, for sharing, and for letting everyone in our life know that we are made up of goodness and light. Yes, we get that way — what a hoot!

Today we are heavily tapping into our good side, and if we don't feel the love, then, as mentioned earlier, it's due to the idea of being preoccupied with something negative — something we might feel is unshakeable. That's OK, it will pass, and we will rise to meet new challenges.

However, on this day, April 23, 2023, the majority of us will want nothing to do with negativity, as we won't be able to ignore the good vibe that follows us throughout the day. This is the perfect day to reach out to the person we love and let them know what we are made of.

During Moon conjunct Venus, one of the things that make us feel the most content is we're not questioning anything. We are happy to accept what we have; we're not going out of our way to find out something crappy about our loved ones, and we are suspicious of nothing.

We're just happy to be in love and embracing romance, that's the apex state of mind. This is it; enjoy this day and for the three zodiac signs who might just end up taking it all the way, good luck to you, because April 23, 2023, may just end up as memorably sweet.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 22, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One of the more 'fun' aspects of this transit, Moon conjunct Venus, is that you will feel spectacularly attractive today. Whoa boy! We all like days like that and more than likely we could all use a day like that, too, to bring up our confidence levels.

During Moon conjunct Venus on April 23, you will get a load of yourself in the mirror and you will smile from ear to ear because "Who's that beauty in the mirror?" It is you, Gemini, and while you feel this good about yourself, you'll be easily able to share the good vibes with the people in your life.

Your romantic partner, for instance, will notice this 'good looking' vibe that comes off of you, and they will compliment you profusely. What's even better is that it's your inner beauty taking all of the spotlights today. You're a star, baby. Go show off!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What a nice day for you to take the time to simply accept what you have and honor it with gratitude. Today, April 23, 2023, is the day when you don't find much wrong with anything — or anyone, and for you, that's a major upgrade.

It's nice to be in acceptance of your fate as it allows you to see the truth of your life in living color. During the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you won't be as prone to judge people or give your opinion, as your opinion can sometimes be a bit ... scathing. Not today it isn't.

Today is all for you releasing the goodness inside you in the form of compliments and positive reinforcements. You want the people whom you love to thrive; you want to share your optimism and you will. There is no shortage of the 'good stuff' today, and it looks like your reservoir is about to spill over.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What puts you in such a great mood today has much more to do with your sense of independence than it does with Moon conjunct Venus, however, this April 23 transit certainly does boost things.

You have recently freed yourself from some kind of burden, and now you're starting to realize how good it is to be free. You can now pour all of your concentration onto the things that make the most sense to you ... like love and the person to whom you wish to give all your love.

You are someone who lives a very practical, sensible life. Even though you are still subject to the negatives and the harsher times, you are also the very person who can remove yourself from negative situations, and during Moon conjunct Venus, you will do this with such great success. Your confidence alone will make you the most attractive person in the room.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.