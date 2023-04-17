3 Zodiac Signs Regret Telling A Secret To A Friend On April 18, 2023

On April 18, 2023, three zodiac signs instantly regret sharing a secret with a friend — thanks to the Moon square Mars transit. We all feel a burning need to trust someone, a friend or a partner. Life feels like it's too much to bear on our own, and while we aren't interested in burdening someone else with whatever is going on in our life, it's nice to know that if we need to release whatever it is on our mind, we have a friend who can at least hear us out.

Today, April 18, the pressure is upon us, and we feel as though if we don't share our secret, we will explode. Gemini, Sagittarius and Capricorn will share that secret. We are inspired to trust in someone to such a degree that sharing what's on our minds will feel like such a release. We need this release as it's become too much to carry on our own, and yet, as soon as we share this secret —because Moon and Mars are such a tricky transit — we will instantly regret opening our mouths.

The good part is it's not about this person's ability to hold our secret; they can. We trusted them for good reason; it's that we are now vulnerable. Our secret is out, and even though we are the ones who needed to let it out, now ... YIKES, it's out there, and someone else knows. This gives them power over us, and even if that is simply in our minds, we may not be able to live with the idea that another human being now knows the one thing we'd never tell a soul. Feeling nervous or sweaty? Let's see which zodiac signs will instantly regret their actions today, April 18, during the transit of moon square Mars.

Three zodiac signs regret telling a secret to a friend on April 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will instantly regret telling someone your secret because, on some level, you believe that now that they know, they will hold some power over you, making you cringe. You felt the need to share because that's a part of your Gemini nature; you like people to know who you are, and you feel closer to them when you reveal your innermost workings.

During Moon square Mars, you will find that you may reveal a little too much about yourself, and now you feel vulnerable and perhaps ... unsafe around them. What if they tell? What if your secret isn't safe with them? And, most of all, what if they use your secret as leverage and try to get you to do something you don't want to do ... or else? High paranoia runs the day. Regret nothing, Gemini,... go with it. What's done is done.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You aren't always the most social creature, but you love and honor the idea of 'special' friendships, meaning people you form specific kinds of bonds ... private bonds. To get closer to one person, on April 18, you will reveal something about yourself that one might consider 'dark.' This is a real secret; it's not to be messed with or exposed, and because of its dark nature, you believe you are showing this person something so private that how could they NOT respect it?

In a way, you are trying to seduce them by showing this side of yourself, and as soon as you do, the influence of Moon square Mars will kick in, and you will automatically want to rescind that information. What's important for you to know is that this experience will teach you never to trust another person again with your secret. That's not to say they will share it, but the nervous breakdown of letting another person know is too much for you to take.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been holding on to one or more secrets for what feels like forever, and during Moon square Mars, on April 18, you will make the mistake of telling someone you are close to all about what's gone on in your life. While this person is receptive and understanding, you can't help but feel you've made a huge mistake by telling them your secret.

Why do you do that, you will think, and during Moon square Mars, the feeling of having made a big mistake will haunt you throughout the day. What's good to know is that this is mostly in your head.

Whatever you exposed was personal to you but unimportant to anyone else. Your secret is safe, and even though it may drive you nuts thinking about it being 'out there,' you can rest assured that your privacy will be maintained.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.