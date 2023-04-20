Horoscopes Are Ridiculously Good For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 21, 2023. Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius. On Friday, they are asked to slow down before making their next move following the New Moon solar eclipse yesterday.

If you're a Taurus, Scorpio or Aquarius it's time to sink into the process in front of you. Realizing that there is no rush, and no reason to feel insecure about waiting. It is time to take the delay and see that it is an opportunity to build even stronger.

Take care of things you left on the wayside for a later time. Friday is a purposeful delay, one that holds everything that you need. Embrace patience, smile at the redirection, and trust that right now any delays are only happening for your highest good.

Sink into the slowness, into tuning into your heart, paying attention to how you physically feel within each moment. Let these feelings be a welcome relief from feeling like the world rests upon your shoulders and that it is solely up to you to make things happen because within the pause there is opportunity.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Just because things are not going moving at the pace you thought they would doesn't mean something is wrong. Don't doubt yourself just because it feels like delays popped up out of nowhere, especially in terms of plans that you've begun to birth inside of yourself. You've been focused on forward movement more so than you usually do. You've embraced action and are willing to make changes but your current pace is unnatural for you even if it's beneficial. You need time to process all that has happened. You deserve time to reflect and prepare.

Process where you've come from and where you're headed — that takes time. During Mercury retrograde, retreat into your inner world. Embrace solitude and practice silence.

You are resting. But you are also preparing. Nothing delayed is permanently removed from your life, instead, life is giving you time to be the person that can carry your dreams through to fruition.

Use this time wisely and try not to feel guilty for resting when you need to. In relationships, being quiet can feel disruptive, but use this time to talk about your feelings. Let your partner or friends in on your inner world and what you're going through so that they can better support you. Solitude and silence don't mean you need to be alone while you figure things out.

As you slow down, you will see important themes you may have missed or residual feelings you need to deal with. Soon you'll be ready to take on the world and step into your fate.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Try not to become discouraged with matters of the heart. They are always complex, but there is also a deeper lesson you're learning. You are changing the way you love and approach relationships and while you are at the start of this lesson, you need time to process what this means to you.

The more time you have the more that your head and heart will be able to catch up with one another so they can be on the same page. You deserve an emotionally deep relationship that will support you on your hardest days. You deserve to have something that will last forever, but you need time and patience.

Embracing patience during this time may feel challenging as it seems like what you want is so within reach. It has not yet arrived though because there is still some refining that needs to take place. Not just on your part but also on the relationship you're in or hoping to have.

This is something that you've been working towards for a long time and is very connected to your purpose and even your sense of self. It can be hard to feel like you must wait for something that you know is meant for you or even that your intuition knows is going to happen.

This time of reflection comes with surprises and may be more about building what is next than just sitting in silence thinking about love. It may be a chance to start putting some of those lessons into place, to process how it looks, and to realize that you no longer fear the past because this future is being laid out step by step.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Take a step into the unknown. Venture into new territory and think that all that was once inconceivable is possible. Believe in having everything you have always wanted and finding your sense of balance. You passed through an enormous window of healing recently that has allowed you to step into a more authentic and confident version of yourself.

You are working to receive what it is that you know you are worthy of. Yet at the same time, there still have been walls to protect the long-held fears that the future is destined to turn out like the past. This has created a situation of you not necessarily having your life in full alignment with your own truth.

You need to be honest with yourself about what you want. Today, though Mercury turns retrograde in Taurus, you will acknowledge your truth and feelings. This is not about you following someone else’s blueprint for their life or even sacrificing your freedom. This is you being able to give yourself all that you have ever deserved and dreamed of.

Don't be so quick to dismiss something traditional to remain different. You will always bring your own unique air to whatever you create for your life, but sometimes you can push away what you want just because it seems like what others enjoy. Don't let this be the cause of your unhappiness or even unfulfillment. Regardless of what has happened before or what it looks like, this time is about you. Honor what you need and then allow yourself to grow in all the places you never expected.

