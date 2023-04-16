April 17, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Moody' For 3 Zodiac Signs

It would be nice to think that we won't run into anything this tricky on April 17, 2023, but then again, whenever we have a transit like the Moon sextile Uranus, let's just put it this way: the fun never stops, AKA: the drama is high and the mood swings are dominant. We will cause trouble today, whether we like it or not, and that trouble will bite us in the rear later.

Three zodiac signs will take Moon sextile Uranus all the way, meaning this is the day where we really show that we're the worst card in the stack. We can't get it right today and do further damage every time we attempt to fix whatever mistake we make. It's Murphy's law, and we're Murphy. We are the problem, and while Moon sextile Uranus only exacerbates our chances of being the problem, knowledge of it will not stop anything. We're on a course for destruction, and not even we can prevent ourselves from acting.

While this isn't a horrendous transit, its 'good side' will be dormant today for certain zodiac signs. We see impulsiveness as a fault and restless behavior that can only go wrong. We are impatient to the point of being silly, and while no one is laughing at our jokes, we are laughing even less at them.

We push the envelope with people we already know in advance and are not about to be pushed, yet we don't stop. We may think we're being moody and temperamental, but what we are is obnoxious. Let's see which zodiac signs the Moon sextile Uranus affects today, April 17, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your word of the day is impulsiveness. During Moon sextile Uranus you might feel a sudden burst of energy, which may result in impulsive and reckless behavior. You've been down this path before, and you know where this gets you, Aries: nowhere, fast.

Today, April 17, 2023, is the day you push forwards without thinking things through, which could lead to mistakes or accidents. Restlessness and boredom may make you feel as though you need to create some action, and being that all of your creations today are made in haste, you'll bypass the rules and end up getting everyone else in trouble, as well as yourself. You are pushy and demanding during Moon sextile Uranus, and your moody aggression will not look good on you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you need to to be considered even moodier than you already are, and today tops the charts. You hit the ball out of the park with your moody ego, and while you might feel justified, those around you perceive you as an insolent brat. You are also unpredictable, and on April 17, 2023, you will make a move that seriously jeopardizes you.

This could be work-related, so watch your back and don't do something stupid, Cancer. Yes, you are well-loved, but there is such a thing as discretion, especially in the workplace. Keep your eyes open for those around you who may be watching you a little too closely. Don't give them more fuel for the fire; today is all about ignition and explosion. Don't turn to mindless rebellion, as it will backfire on you exponentially.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While it's cool to do the whole 'weigh the scales' Libra thing, what you think is your own pulling back to get a good read on something will easily morph into severe indecisiveness. You aren't just weighing the scales; you are procrastinating like nobody's business, and during Moon sextile Uranus, this will only result in missed opportunities.

This is also the day when you really need to own up to your promises and responsibilities; if you don't follow through, you will create a reputation for being someone nobody can rely upon, and today, your people need you.

You can't get out of this one, Libra, and on April 17, you will try. You will only end up ruining something for yourself, so come to terms with the fact that you must act on this day; Moon sextile Uranus does not give you the right to sit this one out. Lights, camera....action.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.