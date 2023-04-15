April 16. 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 16, 2023. Do you know how every now and then, you feel lonely, as in out of nowhere? It's as if you feel alone in a crowded room, and there really is no reason why? Well, that day is today, and while it may feel as though there is no real reason for this, we can probably look to Moon conjunct Saturn for just cause. This transit tends to bring out our insecurities and self-doubts; depending on our zodiac sign, we might react too strongly.

Today's irksome quality may also show itself as difficulty with intimacy, so romantic relationships under the influence of Moon conjunct Saturn may experience a disconnect. Communications are off in how we express our feelings towards romantic partners, which may also lead to our feelings of isolation and loneliness.

This transit gives us the impression that nobody is listening to us, and we may even come to understand that half the reason for that is because we are not saying what's truly on our minds. We may want to be loved very much, but we won't just come out and say it, so we create an environment where we believe that it's 'their' problem and that they are not coming up with the love we need. Our self-esteem issues will rise to the surface and may lead to anxiety.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 16, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you'd ever think you'd feel is emotional repression, as you are someone who not only believes in speaking their truth, but you are the one who strives to overcome anything that might stand in your way emotionally. You spend so much of your life trying to overcome the things you believe hold you back, and honestly, you are doing this for the good of yourself and others.

You want to be a good person, and yet, you don't feel all that good today, April 16, because the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn tends to bring out your inner worry-wart. You feel disconnected during this time, and if you are in a relationship, you may feel like pulling away from your partner to secure yourself some time alone. What's worse is that your partner may take it personally, another thing you don't want to take seriously.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always been more into the idea of fantasy than reality regarding how you relate intimately with your romantic partner. On April 16, during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you will completely reject the idea of getting closer...simply because you are frightened of what this new kind of connection might bring you. While you are content to keep it fantastical, your partner wants to enact some of those fantasies, and you are just not ready for that kind of closeness.

You don't want to reject them, but the entire thing makes you feel like maybe something is wrong with you. Nothing is wrong with you, but during Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll take it all on yourself and somehow make yourself feel worse than you ever need to. Do not worry about your partner's thoughts; they are fine and always think the highest of you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You never like to think that YOU are the problem, and yet, when the rare occasion to feel that way occurs, as it will today during Moon conjunct Saturn, you want to slink away and hide. Rather than own the responsibility that you may have done something really wrong, you would rather take yourself out of the equation and...disappear, even if it's only for the day.

You don't want to be addressed or confronted, and while the whole escapade may be something you've built up in your head, the resulting feelings will be that loneliness and insecurity. You don't feel good about yourself today and may end up projecting your feelings of unworthiness onto others. You are not about to admit to feeling doubtful, but that's all you feel on April 16, 2023—self-doubt, inadequacy and insecurity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.