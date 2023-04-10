Horoscopes On April 11, 2023 Are 'Not Easy' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 11, 2023, is a rough day for three zodiac signs, and things won't be easy. Mercury square Lilith will show up heavily for Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius. Difficulties arise very, very easily and, if left unchecked, can wreak havoc on relationships and careers. Discretion is needed, especially for the three signs mentioned here today, and if we resist discretion, we will end up paying the price.

Mercury square Lilith can and will be challenging, but there's always an opportunity for growth and self-awareness tucked away in there. If we do 'pay the price,' we will receive a valuable lesson in 'how to do it right next time.' This day is in vain if we don't learn from our mistakes.

We will want to look deeply at what goes on today and how the mere slip of the tongue can end with devastating results. Discretion, withholding and timing; are the main elements that lead to success or demise on Tuesday.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 11, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You like to think of yourself as relatively intellectual, and you may very well be correct about that, Libra. You are a brainy person with an incredible intellect...but you also have a big ego, and during Mercury square Lilith on April 11, that ego of yours might get you into big trouble if you don't watch yourself. You feel somewhat entitled in the way that, because you bring such great ideas to the table, it's only fair for those you share these ideas with should comprehend them just as easily as you do.

You are thinking way larger than anyone else can grasp, and during Mercury square Lilith, you will see no point in trying to explain yourself further; if they don't get what you've just laid out in clear terms, then they don't deserve to hear what you have to say. That's how you perceive it, at least. Today puts you in the position of being snobbish and elitist, and your attitude will frighten people away.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you believe you're on to something special, you will have little tolerance for those around you who don't believe in exactly what you believe in. You are a bit stuck in your ways today, Capricorn, and having the transit of Mercury square Lilith overhead doesn't really help you.

You might feel isolated on this day, April 11, 2023, as your beliefs have placed you in a position of stoic disregard for the beliefs of others. You aren't up for hearing co-workers' opinions or suggestions; your romantic partner is the last person you want to hear anything from today. You are completely on your own and somewhat stuck in your head. You won't give in that easily, and during Mercury square Lilith, you'll dismiss anyone who even tries to make you see things differently.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been stuck in your own world for so long now that just the idea of having to change for the sake of someone else repulses you. Not only are you resistant to change during Mercury square Lilith on April 11, 2023, but you also find it useless and unnecessary.

The idea of doing something that has been suggested to you by someone you respect irks you; you like this person a lot, but you find them too nervy, and this could put a damper on the relationship, be it a friend, lover or co-worker.

Mercury square Lilith brings out a side to you that shows others that you are not fluid and will not bend like a reed. You'd rather stay stubborn and unwilling than become someone you feel you can't be to satisfy someone else's standards. You are angry and unable to budge on this day; you do not see the point.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.