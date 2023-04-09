3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On April 10, 2023, Thanks To Moon Trine Jupiter

On April 10, 2023, three zodiac signs had rough horoscopes. This Monday's self-reflection turns into self-discovery, and while that could end up being a very good thing, the path to that revelation may be paved in broken glass. Not to overdo the metaphor, but today's mirror into the soul may end up shattered, which implies that to make way for the new and sparkling clean, we have to sweep away the shards of what we learn on this day. This has promise and romance; however, getting there is the hard part.

Our transits are kind; we are not being targeted for horrors, nor will we fight with family members or loved ones. We aren't endangering our or anybody else's life on this day, but to get to 'the good stuff,' we will follow the trajectory of Moon trine Jupiter. This means that, on April 10, 2023, we will have to dig deep to rid ourselves of that which could inevitably be our demise. Today is the day we do the work on ourselves that we've been putting off for a lifetime.

This day is rough for certain zodiac signs because we come to terms with the idea that today is the day we want to act. We need to fix things, mend our lives, and put things back together again; we need to pay attention to what went wrong and work on making it right again, and that, my friends, is going to take courage and nerve — the kind of nerve to look in the mirror, see the truth, and then do something about it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are very good with self-analyzation, you may come upon a truth today that could be very upsetting. It seems you've been living a lie, although you hadn't really thought of it that way. You've been putting on airs for a while now, and somehow you've convinced yourself that you are 'not the person you used to be.' But...who is this person, this being that you want to get away from, and are they really that bad?

During Moon trine Jupiter on April 10, you will realize that you need to own up to the person you are and can't continue with this charade. It's always good to be someone who wishes to change, but you've denied yourself your own reality for too long, and that has to end today. You will be much happier once you confront yourself on this, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Looking at yourself in the mirror has never been an exciting prospect, and of course, we aren't really referring to your actual reflection but to the reflection of your soul. Today, during April 10th's Moon trine Jupiter, you will see something about yourself that has always been there, and you'll recognize just how much time you spent crushing it down so that nobody else will see.

What you will be feeling today is guilt; you have your reasons. You might have done something in the past that you've pushed aside just so you could deal with yourself, OR you may have NOT done something, and your lack of action ended up hurting someone...and you. Guilt comes in the form of recognizing that you were wrong about something important, and today is the day you face yourself in the mirror for it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While truth-telling has always been your thing, you haven't always owned up to your personal truth; in fact, you have selected denial more often than not regarding things like your health and how you make a living.

During Moon trine Jupiter, on April 10, 2023, you will have one of those fated moments, all alone. It will be so revelatory that you won't be able to deny what's in front of you, and that is that change is inevitable and that you, too, have to move in the direction of that inevitable change. Today is the day you dig in the dirt and find the places where you got hurt, and once you realize what happened, your eyes will open wide, and you'll feel relieved and unburdened. It's one of those days to get to it; you must go through it. And so it goes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.