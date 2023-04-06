The 3 Zodiac Signs Fall Madly In Love On April 7, 2023, During Venus Sextile Neptune

On April 7, 2023, three zodiac signs will fall madly in love during Venus sextile Neptune. There's a reason why Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces fall so deeply in love on Friday. There is a heightened sense of empathy. We feel for the other person. We cry for their woes, and we rejoice in their victories.

Their empathy makes us fall in love simply by being honest, and this kind of truthful display touches our hearts; in this cold, cruel world, the idea of love is so sacred and desirable that once we find that one person who is ready to be there for us, we can't help but fall madly in love, especially if you're one of these three zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs fall madly in love on April 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's nice about April 7, 2023, is that you will be ready, willing and able to grapple with your emotions today and knowing you, that's a lot to handle. You feel deeply attracted to someone you suspect has equal feelings for you.

What a nice thing to occur, and a bit of a surprise at that, too. You weren't really thinking that anyone would fall in love with you, not at this point in the game, at least, and yet, here's the universe knocking at your door and announcing that love is here, being delivered.

You didn't even ask for it, yet it's always been in the back of your mind: "wouldn't it be nice if someone loved me?" Yes, it would be very nice, Cancer, and it is also very possible, and during Venus sextile Neptune, it's probable. You are sensitive and open during this transit, and that will allow you to let go of your inhibitions just enough to fall madly in love with the one who wants to love you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While it's no secret that you are known for your passionate ways and creative approach to love, you will get to use both gifts today in the presence of that special person you've come to seriously crush on. What starts out as a cute infatuation turns into something much more intense during the transit of Venus sextile Neptune, which comes out to play on April 7, 2023. You love when things like this happen, although your 'lack of trust' kicks in shortly after.

Alas, you don't feel like doing anything today other than letting yourself fall into the bottomless pit of love and romance. You will consciously squash the desire to seek out all that is negative, and you will allow yourself the pleasure of simply falling madly in love. You are impulsive and willing to go with whatever flows your way, and during Venus sextile Neptune, you will flow right into love and affection.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This new love of yours hasn't come around by accident; in fact, the person you've been falling deeply in love with is someone who started out as a friend. During Venus sextile Neptune, you'll see that this friendship cannot remain in its 'zone' any longer and that because you've picked up on their hints, you realize that your own romantic feelings are balanced and met in this other person. It's time to make it official; you are in love.

They are in love. The feeling is mutual, and there's no reason to hold off longer. On April 7, 2023, you can safely say that you have found the right person for yourself and you. While there are no guarantees in love and romance, the point is that you have to start somewhere, and today is the day you take it out of the friend zone and into the 'fire.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.