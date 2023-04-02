3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Free April 3, 2023, During Mercury In Taurus

On April 3, 2023, many of us will be much more interested in how we will proceed with our lives rather than how we wish to deal with love or romance. We need our heads on straight and our minds clear; April does that to us. It immediately lets us know that time is truly fleeting and that we must concentrate now or miss out on the momentum of success. We have the inspiring transit of Mercury in Taurus to help us get through the day, and with this in mind, we will find the success we are striving for.

It's not that we have no interest in love; we simply have to prioritize the actions in our lives and for certain signs of the Zodiac, that means paying attention to business, finance...health. We require independence and focus on getting things done, and we are dead serious about walking away from distractions on this day. Love may act as a deterrent, however sweet it may be, and during Mercury in Taurus, we are not open to distraction.

And while we may need freedom, we still want to remain somewhat grounded; this transit isn't about wanton independence — we're not booking a trip to the Himalayas today to clear our heads. No we are making sense of our lives by paying attention to what needs scrutiny. We don't need to be free from love; we need to be free from the crushing responsibility that comes with that which is unnecessary in our lives. We need to clean up, in other words. We will spend this day freeing ourselves from what are only a nuisance and nothing more.

Three zodiac signs need to be free on April 3, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Taurus adds to your experience today as it helps you tidy up the loose ends and lets you know what needs to stay and what needs to go-go-go. You are officially tired of being held to certain standards, and this could mean work or social life. You feel as though certain things in your life are now expected of you, and the lack of spontaneity has started to make you feel as though you are a slave, and that simply will not do. You are your own person, and yes, you've enjoyed the pleasures of whatever it is that you now need freedom from, but it no longer matters; Mercury in Taurus has helped you to understand that everything has its limit, and you have finally found yours. You are no longer content to do what you've been doing all along; you are entitled to change, and you love the idea of change. Free yourself from your self-imposed obligation, Leo. Enjoy the freedom.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't love the idea of decluttering your life, but the truth is, you know this must be done, and what better day than April 3, 2023, during the transit of Mercury in Taurus, to do just that? What this means is that you have started to feel oppressed by your own mess. You have been neglectful at home, and you're starting to see that everywhere you go, you leave a mess. It didn't hit you until today, but you are becoming someone you don't like, a truly messy person, and this is everything that you are opposed to. In fact, others have noticed that you've become lazy with your cleanliness habits and that you like even less. Not to mention that being associated with dirtiness makes you feel like you're wearing a chain around your neck that ties you to negativity. Today, during Mercury in Taurus, you will decide to clean up that eternal mess and set yourself free in the process.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's an interesting twist for you today, Libra, and the way you'll find your freedom is by doing what you continuously avoid doing, which is committing to another person. Oh, the irony. During Mercury in Taurus on April 3, 2023, you will realize that the more you strive for freedom from being in a committed relationship, the more lonely and isolated you become. You may have started out with self-respecting intentions; sure, you wanted to be free and kept that line of thinking way past its expiration date. This means that in staying single, you've ended up trapped in your isolation, and you no longer know why you're doing this. It may have been 'cool' to be the lone wolf, but now all you feel is that being single is a ten-ton weight on your shoulders. Your freedom comes as a decision: fall in love, get into a relationship, and share your life with someone. Not too shabby!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.