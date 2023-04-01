3 Zodiac Signs End Controlling Relationships On April 2, 2023, During The Moon In Virgo

Today brings freedom to the ones who need it most, and in this case, on April 2, 2023, we are referring to the people who have been trapped in relationships where they feel there is no way out. We don't get into romantic relationships to feel oppressed or controlled, yet this happens more than we would ever like to admit. Our hope lies with the transit of the Moon in Virgo, which helps us prioritize the things in our life that are most important, and it will be on this day that we figure out something very, very valuable: we are the most important thing in our lives.

What's hard to deal with is the knowledge that, on some level, if we got ourselves into a controlling relationship, we somehow said 'yes' to it. Nobody likes to admit that, as it tends to make us feel foolish; after all, why would anyone want to be controlled by a partner? One of the remarkable effects of the Virgo Moon is that we are ready to take responsibility...for everything that happens to us. This is huge, but this is also where we take back our power.

During the Virgo Moon, certain zodiac signs will recognize that if they want to get out of the relationship, no one else will rescue them but themselves. This is a time for great autonomy and self-preservation; we want to live, be happy, and know now that this controlling relationship that we've been in must end and that we are the heroes of this story.

Three zodiac signs end controlling relationships on April 2, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You already feel foolish enough, having to explain to everyone around you that you are happy in your romance when everyone, including yourself, knows otherwise. While you don't feel the need to constantly explain that, "It's alright, really..." You feel that not only is your relationship NOT alright, but it's also impossible. You have been manipulated and disrespected by this person to whom you entrusted your heart, and on April 2, 2023, you will show them the door. You are highly motivated by the transit of Virgo Moon, and you can't ignore what you feel — not this time, at least. You have pushed aside your reasoning and your truth for so long, Aries, and you can no longer be controlled by this person, let alone ANYBODY. It's up to you to make this happen, so strap on those ram-horns and get moving.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You don't care if you are wrong or right; you only know that you can't handle one more day of being in a so-called romantic relationship with someone who treats you as a second-class citizen. The days are long gone when you stick around for such treatment, yet you have, and now you feel strong enough to make your move finally. Thanks to the Virgo Moon, you feel grounded and centered, which makes everything you're about to do make sense; it's April 2, and you have no more time to waste. You want out and are no longer there to hear this person cajole you into staying. It's over, and you both know it. This person can no longer control or manipulate you, and they've started to see that their power over you has rapidly turned into nothing.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you are in a precarious position, Capricorn, as the relationship you are presently in isn't exactly something you can walk away from...or can you? You've built a life with this person, but they aren't exactly the person you fell in love with, are they? And, come to think of it, neither are you, which implies that you've dumbed yourself down so that you could be controlled by someone you now think of as a maniac, a troublemaker and a control freak. During the Virgo Moon, you will see this very, very clearly, and you will also see yourself in this. What you see will not please you; the only thing that will set you free from this controlling relationship is you walking out the door and into freedom. You need this, and know this, Capricorn: if you don't do it now, you might be stuck forever. This one is on YOU.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.