3 Zodiac Signs Are Happier After A Breakup On April 2, 2023

On April 2, 2023, many of us will experience a sigh of relief as we come to realize that what we've just done...was the right move. What this refers to is our most recent breakup. We who have had a romantic relationship that had to end, for whatever reasons, will feel complete with the idea that breaking up had to happen and that, even though it may have been painful, it was still the right thing to do and perhaps...the only option.

The transit of Moon sextile Mars helps us feel this clearheaded, which gives us three zodiac signs in particular, the strength of our resolve; all doubts leave us be. We are no longer questioning whether we made the right move or not, nor are we that concerned with what's going on in 'their' minds. What was done was done, and if we allow ourselves a moment to reflect on it all, we will find out that we are indeed happier because of what happened.

Breaking may be hard to do, but it's not always a one-sided thing, either, so while we of certain astrological zodiac signs feel happier and freer due to this choice, the other person isn't necessarily jumping up and down for joy at the results; no matter, we knew that would be an issue. However, it is no longer 'our' issue. We did what we had to do, and now we will live with it in completion and happiness. It's all OK. Like love itself, this breakup was 'meant to be.'

The three zodiac signs happier a breakup on April 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(May 21 - June 20)

What you feel on April 2, 2023, isn't so much the feeling of having a second chance, but one where you finally have hope again. This is not about love but about yourself and your dreams. You had to break up with this person because you knew they would always hold you back, and you battled this for way too long because you felt obligated to them, for whatever reasons.

During Moon sextile Mars, you will understand that you are just as important as they were and that your dreams never have to be pushed aside for the sake of someone else's sensitivities. You need a partner who understands and works with you, not someone who holds you back and keeps you limited and controlled. You may not be smiling from ear to ear, but you will be happier now.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may not have thought that breaking up with the person you were just involved with would have such an immediate effect on you, but on April 2, 2023, during Moon sextile Mars, you may even have a moment of guilt as to why you feel so giddy. The truth is, Sagittarius, you needed to get away from them, and you did it. Yes, you got away, and it hits you that you don't really want to spend the rest of the year thinking about how you got away.

You want to live, experience, and adventure through the rest of the year and are so glad you wrangled yourself free. You'll find someone else when you are ready, but this time you won't repeat the patterns that brought you to this recently-named 'ex' of yours. The world is now yours to explore. Get to it, Sagittarius. Point that arrow and shoot for the skies.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've just recently broken up with someone, and though you still love and admire this person, you know in your heart that you are much happier without them in your daily life. You are not someone who needs that routine, and what you learned was that this last experience seriously cramped your creative flow. During Moon sextile Mars, you'll feel very adamantly about getting your mojo back in working order, and finally, you can, as April 2 marks the day when the reality of this breakup kicks in.

You are now free, and that is exactly what you wanted and needed. You can run wild now and pursue all the avenues of creativity you felt weren't available in your last relationship. Today is a good day for you because it all seems real, and there are no tears for the first time in a long while. Be happy, Aquarius.

