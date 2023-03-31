April 1, 2023 Horoscopes 'Are Emotionally Tense' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Moon Square Venus

On April 1, 2023, it seems the joke is on us, or at least several of us, namely those born under three different zodiac signs. We are looking at a day that is rife with emotional tension. Depending on who we are, we may take it the wrong way and make it worse for ourselves. The transit that seems to pull from us the most on this day is Moon square Venus, and for some of us, the day's challenges may prove too much. We will see quitters in action today, and that makes nobody feel any good.

Being that April 1 is already associated with trickery and 'being pranked,' many of us can't help but feel on edge during the day. Sure, 'April Fools Day' is probably the least important 'holiday' of the year, and yet, it's been tainted with negativity, and for some, it manifests as bad luck, literally. While nobody is playing a trick on us today, we may feel the universe 'has it in for us.' That's paranoia, for you...irrational but mighty.

If we are one of the three zodiac signs most affected by Moon square Venus, we may feel we can't get what we want. We feel that we are verbally misunderstood and irrationally opposed to by the people whom we believe are supposed to be rooting for us. What hurts the most today is the idea that we intend for what's best, and everything in the world seems to be standing in our way. We are emotional wrecks today, and we can't seem to find balance.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Conflict is the word of the day for you, Aries, as Moon square Venus wants to knock you down a peg. You may find that on April 1, 2023, you will run into obstacles that prevent you from moving forward even though you want that fresh start. That's not to say this will continue to hold you back, but being that your attitude was set for victory and accomplishment, you may find it harder to achieve than you ever expected.

What's going on is that you may have a serious disagreement with someone in a professional capacity, and because you know in your heart that you are right — this time, you won't 'win,' and that will burn you up. You may find that there's only one person in your way, and because you can't connect with them in a positive way, you'll end up suffering their ignorance.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today brings you both luck and tension, as your love life may be sitting pretty while the rest of your world feels tense like it's on the verge of collapse. There's a family member involved here today, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, you may feel as though you have to, once again, defend yourself against them. On April 1, 2023, you will feel frustrated and burdened by this one person, and that may have an effect on your romantic life after all.

It's as if you just can't let go of this family member, even for one second, and they consume your thoughts. What bothers you most is that this might be a special day for you, a day you set aside for only good things. Your positive energy will win out in the long run, but Moon square Venus will add an unwanted touch of negativity to your day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's one thing you really want today, it is to see eye to eye with your romantic partner, as the two of you have had a few dangerously negative arguments over the last couple of days. All you want is peace in the house and peace in your heart. During Moon square Venus on April 1, 2023, you may still have to endure some harsher moments, as your partner simply cannot see your point of view or...take your side.

This bothers you the most; you don't mind that they don't agree with everything you say, but do they have to be so publicly against you? You feel as though they won't stand up for you to other friends or family members, and this really hurts your heart. You aren't up for this challenge, and you are starting to feel as though disaster is looming. Transit Moon square Venus gets the better of you and makes it easier for you to slip into a gloomy state of mind.

