In life, you will find that you have to settle for many things — love should never be one of them.
Love means being vulnerable and open, even to all the ugly and bad parts of yourself and someone else.
We all deserve to be loved and love someone in return.
Here are 50 little things we all deserve from a relationship:
1. Unending laughter
Someone who can make us laugh is the sexist thing.
2. Adventures
Spontaneous road trip anyone?
3. Passion
A boring life is a life unlived.
4. A number one fan
Someone who's always going to be rooting for you.
5. Inspiration
The ability to inspire and teach one another.
6. Safety and security
To know they'll always be there.
7. Late-night conversations
Sometimes you need someone to hear your 2 AM thoughts.
8. Mutual respect
If you don't have respect, you don't have a relationship.
9. Inside jokes
Just someone to laugh with.
10. Honesty
If you don't have honesty, you don't have a relationship.
11. Starry nights
There's nothing more romantic than looking at the stars with someone.
12. A second family
Sometimes the family you find is more important than the one you're born in.
13. Delicious meals
The way to someone's heart is through their stomach.
14. Lazy Sundays
Someone to stay in bed with all day.
15. A full-time dance partner
Just someone to dance with, anywhere.
16. Long kisses
Be that gross couple, who cares.
17. New places
Someone to explore with.
18. Excitement
Someone to share your joy with.
19. Acceptance
Someone who sees all of you.
20. Heartfelt confessions
Someone to confess your soul to.
21. Compassion
Someone who gives you compassion when you need it the most.
22. Funny stories
Someone to tell stories with.
23. New friends
Friendship is just as important as a relationship.
24. Engaging conversations
Who wants to spend their life with someone who bores them?
25. Genuine appreciation
Someone who sees all that you do and takes notice.
26. Silly presents
No one wants the same makeup kit as a gift each year.
27. Little moments
Someone to share the mundane with.
28. Intense intimacy
Someone who sees every part of us.
29. Glowing eyes
Someone who sees the light shine in your eyes.
30. Loyalty
Someone who will always stick by your side.
31. Moments of pride
Someone who will be proud of you.
32. Laughter that inspires tears
Someone who makes you laugh harder than anyone else has.
33. Freedom of choice
Someone who supports our decisions.
34. Quiet comfort
Someone who you can be quiet with.
35. Free displays of vulnerability
Someone with who you can unabashedly be vulnerable.
36. Warm embraces like no other
Someone who will embrace you anywhere.
37. Someone to stand up for you
Someone who will fight for you.
38. Breakfast in bed
Someone who will bring you pancakes in bed.
39. Someone to depend on
Someone who you can always rely on.
40. A loud karaoke partner
Someone who will sing bad 80's songs with you.
41. Hilarious competition
Someone to compete with.
42. Venting sessions
Someone you can vent to about your bad day at work.
43. Movie marathons
Someone to cuddle up with and watch all the Star Wars movies.
44. A doctor, personal trainer, and maintenance worker, all in one
Someone you don't have to pay to do things for you.
45. Tickle attacks
Someone to wrestle and tickle with.
46. Plenty of snuggles
Someone to cuddle with.
47. Forehead kisses
Someone to give you forehead kisses when you need them.
48. Reassuring smiles
Someone who will always smile when they see you.
49. Trust
Someone who you have complete faith in.
50. Happiness
Someone to share happiness with.
Moments of love that truly make you feel infinite because that is the single best gift any human can give us. Never settle for less.
