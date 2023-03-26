3 Zodiac Signs Are Better Off Single March 27, 2023, Thanks To Pluto In Aquarius

Life is for living, and oh boy, what an experience that can be. And when it comes to love, we try so hard to fit in. We try so endlessly hard to do what is expected of us, to get the 'one' and to make a life with that super special person. And it's not as though that person doesn't exist; they may very well exist, but the truth of the matter is that, no matter who we fall in love with, or how perfect we perceive them to be, in the end, they are just human beings. And human beings are flawed. We are flawed.

On March 27, 2023, we have the transit of Pluto in Aquarius and it definitely does not help with the processing of failed relationships and our take on 'what's next?' What's next for certain signs of the Zodiac during Pluto in Aquarius is the idea that NOTHING is next. We need a break. Love is hype to us at this point; it's not that we're bitter...we're just being real with ourselves. Sometimes, it just better being single than in a relationship.

This isn't about being in love with the single life, or romanticizing being single as some poetically charged existence that balances pain and longing; nope, nope, nope. This is about wanting to experience life without a partner to report back to. We never really give this side of ourselves a chance as society has made this something negative; being single is fantastic, and being single by choice is a state of pure power. When you know, you know.

Three zodiac signs are better off single on March 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been down both roads; you've been single before, and you've been partnered as well, and right about now, the single life looks so much more appealing to you than the idea of having to deal with a partner that the choice is obvious. You need to be single. You are better off being single because at this point in your life, you know who you are, and you aren't up for compromise. During Pluto in Aquarius, on March 27, 2023, it will hit you like a ton of bricks; you don't want the hassles of being in a relationship. Maybe later, but you want to be the one who puts you in the relationship, and as it stands, being alone and on your own is a sheer delight. You're finally getting things done, advancing in your career and spending quality time with the people you care about. Right now, you don't need 'your other half.' You feel complete 'as is.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ordinarily, you enjoy having a partner. You like the security, you like coming home to someone, and you basically like the arrangement of love and romance. That is, until you realize it's not working, as so many of your past romances have ended up in break-ups. And the worst thing of all is when you stick around long after the love has died down...that's like a death trap for you. During Pluto in Aquarius, on March 27, 2023, you will consider the single life as perhaps your next lifestyle choice. You aren't afraid to be alone, and even though you prefer to be with people, you feel as though you've matured enough to know when to call it quits, and 'quits' is what you'll call it when you realize that, at this point in time, you are much better off without a partner. You did your time as a significant other, and now it's time to simply be...you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You, on the other hand, have been singing the praises of the single life for most of your life. Yes, you've had your share of lovely and wonderful affairs, but in the long run, you've always wanted your own space...and that tends to become part of the big compromise that changes your mind about romance and partnership. You don't want to share your space...and why should you? During Pluto in Aquarius, you'll be very much in touch with that idea, and you won't want to backtrack for the sake of a lover or a future romantic situation. You feel healthier when you are single, and who on Earth could argue that reasoning? Health is wealth for you, Sagittarius, and you find your healthiest state of mind in being free, independent and without a romantic partner. Self-love does the trick for you, and you are the proof, right there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.