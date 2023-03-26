March 27, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Brutally Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs

March 27, 2023 horoscopes are a bit brutal for a few zodiac signs. On Monday, we will argue about things that we don't find worthy of our time, and we will end up getting ourselves into situations that we didn't ask for. We may find that we are speaking up for things we don't believe in; it's as if this day has us running on empty, yet...running still. What this means is that we are not committed to anything today if we had our druthers, we'd be home, in bed, watching K-Dramas, instead of arguing with neighbors about the cost of living.

Pluto is now in Aquarius, which supercharges this irrational need to get involved with things we have no interest in. It's as if some button was pushed that makes us feel we owe ourselves this...argumentative state of mind, and yet, none of it makes any sense. We do things we don't plan on doing, and on March 27, we may even find that we take it one step further by making sure whatever it is that we don't want to be involved with lasts for a much longer period than we'd ever want.

If we have an argument on the phone with a friend today, that argument will consist of us listening to them rant for more than an hour. We will be distracted and occasionally chime in with a 'Hmm,' or a 'well, I don't exactly agree, but...' And so it goes. On and on. Endless involvement and very little interest. Why do we do things like this? Do we not have better things to focus on? Well, for some signs of the Zodiac, the answer is no. Not during Pluto in Aquarius, at least.

March 27, 2023 horoscopes are brutally rough for these three zodiac signs:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are generally someone who has the patience of a saint, that is until your buttons are pushed, and you can no longer tolerate whoever is bugging you. Today, March 27, puts you in the position of being very blunt with someone in your life. This person really gets on your nerves, but part of that is your fault; you never stopped them from gaining traction in your life in the first place because you are such a people-pleaser; you lead them on and make them feel comfortable in your life. You never really liked this person, and now, during Pluto in Aquarius, you feel as though your last thread of patience has worn thin. You will go from people-pleaser to rude rejector; you don't care what happens. Next, you simply want this person to get out of your life, and if that means you must resort to being rude, then so be it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is someone in your life that gets on your nerves so much that if they as much as utter one more word in your direction, you will chew their head off. That day comes today, March 27, 2023, and because the transit is Pluto in Aquarius, you feel extra strong about telling them off. You have no middle ground during Pluto in Aquarius; you are right to the point and pointed you are. You are mean, direct and threatening; you may not actually intend to back up your threats, but you sure do sound scary on paper. You don't care what they think of you; you just want them gone, and gone they will be after they get a load of you at your worst. You feel you owe no one your kindness or compassion and that this person has crossed all the boundaries. The iron gate comes down today, Scorpio.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In an attempt to find something interesting to do today, Aquarius, you will find yourself falling into a rabbit hole of semi-interesting things that turn into gossip, opinions, internet congestion and rumors. On March 27, during Pluto in Aquarius, you will hope for a creative avenue to alleviate your boredom. You will end up wasting so much time on the computer or your phone that you will successfully be able to say that by the end of the day, you've wasted your entire day doing nothing but staring at the black mirror. You like thinking of yourself as a creative person, an 'artist' even, and yet, this is not the first day you've spent wasting away in front of a screen, observing the dregs of humanity, doing their time-wasting thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.