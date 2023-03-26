3 Zodiac Signs With 'Fun’ Horoscopes On Monday, March 27, 2023

After a transformative and powerful weekend, today’s Moon in Gemini brings some social, playful energy. Over the weekend, Mars, the planet of action and ambition, finally shifted into Cancer after seven months in Gemini. While its effect depends on where Gemini energy shows up in your natal chart, it was a time of reflection and even some restrictions where you were asked to see the hidden motivation behind many of your decisions. As Mars moves into Cancer, it seeks emotional intensity and fulfillment.

There was and still will be a great deal of process to move through as you acclimate and learn to work with this new energy – but not every day needs to be spent on serious reflection. And finding joy and fun has become the top priority today.

The thing with astrology, and even life, is that there will always be something to figure out. There will always be something to learn or move through, yet none of that should stop you from enjoying life. While Gemini can be quite communicative, it is also a zodiac sign that loves socializing and having fun.

Over the weekend, astrology did not fully support cutting loose with friends or a romantic partner, but today may be the perfect day to play hooky from work. Early in the day, the Moon in Gemini textiles Mercury and Jupiter in Aries, causing you to seek out friends and loved ones to enjoy conversations and quality time with.

The Moon in Gemini and Mercury in Aries are the positive aspects to help support communication. Not that you may want to bring up or address anything serious today, but if you need to have any conversation, this energy supports that – especially if it opens a greater opportunity to enjoy yourself and have fun.

This sets the tone for the day where even if you go to work, you will spend more time socializing, having a long lunch, or even ducking out early.

As much as you have life matters to attend to, let yourself be carried away by the day's energy. Make the most of not having to do anything other than find and create joy within your life because that gives you the fuel to continue to rise to any challenge you may encounter.

Later in the day, as the Moon in Gemini sextiles Jupiter in Aries, fun and socializing are still preferred, but this time it takes on a more romantic vibe. Much joy and romance are possible later in the day, especially at home.

You deserve to live a life full of goodness and joy and embrace the moments that offer it; you also create the space to attract more. Even if it is only one thing, you can do for yourself today to embrace your joy – do it. Because not only will it help you attract more, but it also helps to remind you that you are worth it.

You are worth being happy in your life.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, March 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a Gemini, it is no surprise that today is a great day for fun. The Moon in your zodiac sign yesterday brought about some feelings you needed to process and find balance within, but today it is all about embracing your inner desire for joy. You have been through a great deal in the past few months with Mars in your zodiac sign, and now you deserve happiness and to embrace the fact that you are no longer in the place you were. You are feeling more capable of moving ahead, clearing those things and people out of your energy that only drains you, and moving ahead with the plans that you have been dreaming of.

Today as the Moon in Gemini sextiles Mercury and Jupiter in Aries, you will crave quality and easy-going time with friends as this fire sign rules your eleventh house. Your eleventh house is part of your chart that governs your social circles and friends. So, not only is it the perfect time for you to get together with people that make you laugh, but it is also exactly what you are meant to do.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury and Jupiter in your zodiac sign are fusing how vital communication is to create the abundance you seek. With both planets in your first house, this centers around your beliefs, wants, and desires. This time should be all about your Aries, so you owe it to yourself to find some fun.

Make sure you prioritize yourself today and honor your inner desires above all others. Whether you must arrange projects at work or grab a sitter for the evening so you can go out, do not talk yourself into thinking somehow you should not or do not deserve the joy that you are seeking. Life does not and should not be all about obligations and following through to achieve success. If you are not enjoying what you are doing, then you are not really living life as it is meant to be. If you can save any big conversations for later in the week, do it. Today get together with those that bring ease and fun to your life because that will help remind you of who you truly are.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gemini rules your seventh house, which is the sector that rules romance, love, and relationships. With Mars just having wrapped up its stint here for the past seven months, it has been a powerful time of transforming this area of your life and how you make the decisions you make regarding love and partnership. While you are always seeking the truth, it sometimes can be a bit hard to take when it comes to those parts of your life that matter most.

Today, as Mars has moved into Cancer, your eighth house of transformation and intimacy, and the Moon in Gemini is helping to soften and find balance within your relationship, you should be able to seize every ounce of fun and enjoyment from the day. Aries rules your fifth house, which rules marriage and children but also helps you embrace joy, creativity, and self-expression. It genuinely is the house of pleasure. For you, social time may be more romantic today, like grabbing dinner, having a night in, or even going for a walk later in the day. This is a chance to remember why all the work that you have been through has been and will always be worth it. Love should be fun.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.