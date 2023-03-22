3 Zodiac Signs With 'Life Changing’ Horoscopes Thursday, March 23, 2023

Today is genuinely an astrological moment no one alive has yet experienced as Pluto shifts into Aquarius for the first time in two hundred years. It is common for astrology to tout that there is life-changing energy present, yet the most powerful occurrences come down to how rare something is. And as far as Pluto goes, once in two hundred years is about as rare as you get.

Since 2008, Pluto has been moving through the ranks of Capricorn and bringing a conclusion to many themes within your own life that began between 2007-2009, as it often takes time for the outer planets to settle within a new zodiac sign.

In Capricorn, Pluto has been most concerned with dismantling the systems and structures of society, finances, politics, and even environmental issues – and it coincides with the major financial collapse that began in 2007 and 2008.

But in your own life, Pluto entering Aquarius looks differently. It may not have been earth-shattering, yet it was soul-evolving. Because Pluto is the Lord of the Underworld and the excavator of truth, it brings to light what was done in the darkness while transforming your life during a new metamorphosis journey. Many relationships and careers that began around this time will show signs of change because we are ready for this next burst of energy that starts today.

While Pluto in Capricorn has helped you understand and realize what your truth is — and what kind of career, relationship and life suits you best — Pluto in Aquarius is about living it out while serving others. Aquarius is an air sign known for its innovation that benefits the collective. Pluto will take about a year to fully settle into this new zodiac sign, during which important reviews, separations and even moments of clarity will help cement the Capricorn lessons.

In May, Pluto retrograde begins, and it will return to Capricorn in mid-June to help us fine-tune our awareness until January 2024. So, now it's time to review because everything in your life will begin to change. But, thanks to the universe, you have time to let things settle into place. One of the most important components of Pluto in Aquarius is to allow yourself to change into who you need to be to fulfill your purpose and greater mission in this life. Allow life to change, and let your priorities or ideas of success evolve with your current desires and passions.

While the fixed signs of Aquarius, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, and those with strong Aquarius placements will feel this the most dramatically, it will undoubtedly affect everyone, depending on where Aquarius energy shows up in your natal chart will affect what it specifically means for you.

Pluto in Aquarius will transform you and your life in ways you cannot even imagine, but it should not stop you from trying new things — after all, that is how dreams are born.

Three zodiac signs with 'life-changing’ horoscopes on Thursday, March 23, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As a Scorpio, you fall into the category of fixed signs representing the important energy you bring to life and the universe around you. Fixed signs are considered the doers or workers of the zodiac because you finish what the cardinal signs begin. In this case, Pluto in Capricorn did begin something, but it will be up to you and others with strong fixed energy to make it a reality. This also means that while there is immense freedom in this next chapter, you will have to work to make it a reality. Saturn has just left Aquarius, and now, as Pluto begins its reign there, it will pick up where the lord of time and karma left off.

Pluto exposes and transforms, but no change is possible unless you have learned lessons about why things have been or are the way they are. This is where Saturn comes in. Aquarius energy rules your fourth house, which is part of your natal chart that rules healing, roots, family, and home, so you can also expect that this is the part of your life you will see the greatest change. This chapter of your life will be doing what genuinely aligns with you but is also a positive step for the collective or even all of those in your life. You may have to make it up as you go along, but if you remain aware of the lessons that have been part of this process, it will be filled with greater freedom and healing.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Not only are you a fixed sign like Scorpio, Leo, and Taurus – but you also are having Pluto make its way through your first house and own zodiac sign for the next twenty years. Of course, this will affect you, but it is nothing to fear. Saturn has just finished its stint in your zodiac sign which was about helping you learn what was causing restrictions so that you could truly bring together many of the pieces of your karmic puzzle. This allowed you to transform yourself and your life into awareness so that your wounds were not being in charge but your evolving best version of yourself. Now, Pluto has just finished its track through Capricorn, which is the excavation of your twelfth house and now readies to move into your first.

Pluto in Aquarius will help you take what you have learned from Saturn and build something sustainable within yourself and your life. The first house in your natal chart represents your sense of self, your beliefs, needs and even wants. So, Saturn helped you heal so that you could truly know who you authentically are, and now Pluto here will help you continue to transform so that you can become the version of yourself that the future you are dreaming of will require you to become. This is an important chapter of your life and not one that can be rushed but enjoyed — even if it takes you to the most unexpected of places.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are one of the doers of the zodiac, just like Aquarius and Scorpio. The fixed signs of the universe always have a special task in this life, but for you, it affects an extremely intimate part of your life. As Leo, Aquarius rules your seventh house or relationship arena of your life. All matters of romance, love, and connections mean you have always been meant to take an untraditional path. As a zodiac sign known for its innovative and rebellious ways, even if you had tried a traditional relationship, however, that is defined, it has never worked. But part of being able to create the relationship you desire was connected to you also feeling like you could genuinely live your truth.

Currently, the Aries energy is activating your ninth house, which is where your luck and abundance reside, so as Pluto makes its first steps into Aquarius, you should be feeling more confident in speaking your truth, especially in terms of your romantic relationship. When you realize that your life is yours and that no one really minds what you do, you end up gifting yourself with the freedom to be and live as you genuinely want. And this is what makes the most satisfying romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.