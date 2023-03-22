3 Zodiac Signs Love The Wrong Person On March 23, 2023

Venus square Lilith is one heckuva tricky transit, and it's heading our way on March 23, 2023. Many of us may come to admit something about ourselves on this day, something that we've held at bay for way too long, and that is that we may be barking up the wrong tree when it comes to loving someone who clearly wants nothing to do with us. They might not even know we exist, but somewhere along the line, we figure that, somehow, fate would push us together. Well, no such luck, zodiac signs. Venus square Lilith will bring that truth home today: the love we want is the love we cannot and will not be getting.

We may find this out in our relationships, too...this isn't restricted to falling in love with some celebrity who obviously isn't going to drop in our laps and become our soulmate romantic partners. Nope, the discovery that three zodiac signs in astrology will be making today, thanks to the help of Venus square Lilith, is that the person we have signed the deal with is also someone who simply doesn't have the same feelings for us as we do for them.

Major drag. How could we let things go this far for someone who doesn't love us? How could we become so entangled and embroiled in a relationship where it's so one-sided that we are practically a laughing stock? How? Because that's life, signs. It happens. We are lucky if we get an equal relationship, and on this day, certain folks will come to know that the love they want not only is never coming, it was never there, to begin with.

Three zodiac signs who love the wrong person on March 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You rarely like facing the truth, especially when that truth shows that you've either made a mistake or you're simply wrong about something or someone. On this day, March 23, 2023, during Venus square Lilith, you'll come to know firsthand that not only you were wrong about a certain person in your life, but you'll also find out that they are not interested in you 'that way.' And that's going to be the ego-burner of the day.

You trust in your powers of seduction; you believe that when you turn it on, you are nothing short of absolutely irresistible. While you may be gloriously gifted in this department, you aren't reaching the person you want to reach, and this angers you to no end. You don't like discovering that you can't have something, let alone love, of all things. Today comes with a whole lot of "Why me?" Well, why NOT, you, Aries?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been here before, but that doesn't necessarily lighten the pain of once again knowing that you will not get what you want. You tend to fall in love with inaccessible people; you don't do it with the idea of one day 'making them yours' but feel like you may stand a chance. Today, like a slap in the face, as the transit Venus square Lilith is known to bring, you will once again have to face facts: the love that you are giving is not coming back around your way.

This is a one-way street, and you're doing all of the output. The other person is either a phone-in with their affection or they simply aren't in your life at all. On March 23, 2023, during Venus square Lilith, you will realize you have wasted your time. They do not love you, nor will they ever come 'round.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The interesting thing with you, Capricorn, is that you already know that the person you are with is pretty much a lost cause when it comes to how much they love you, as they most sincerely do not. They give nothing, and it shows. They abandoned ship a long time ago, and yet, you stick around, hoping they may toss you a crumb here or there. During Venus square Lilith, your need for this person's love and attention will change as you come to terms with the reality of what's happening here.

You are alone in this relationship. You may crawl into bed nightly with this person and pretend that all is well, but nothing ever changes, and on March 23, 2023, you will know for sure that the love you want is taking off a long time ago. What will your next move be, Capricorn? Will you continue on this, say, or will you do something about it?

