3 Zodiac Signs Find Out Who Loves Them On March 23, 2023

On March 23, 2023, we have the unique-sounding Mercury trine Lilith, which is not unique in name but in how it affects us romantically. Because Mercury transits tend to speed up communications and make them more accessible, this is a day when messages get to us fast. Because we have Mercury trine, Lilith, we are looking directly at our love life and the foundation of passion that it resides upon.

When we think of finding out who loves us, we tend to think that this is some secret admirer or someone we don't know. During Mercury trine Lilith, this is much deeper than that; today is when we find out something about the person we are already in a relationship with. While we've always assumed that, sure, this person must love us, after all, they ARE in a relationship with us, here is the day when we realize just how intense their love for us is.

We tend to assume a lot in romantic relationships. Most of that assumption is negative, too. We feel we aren't always understood or that perhaps the person we've invested so much time and energy into doesn't love us the way we love them. Today changes all that, and it will become obvious for three zodiac signs. Today is the day we discover how intense someone else's love for us is.

Three zodiac signs find out who loves them during Mercury Trine Lilith on March 23, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you tend to think that everyone always loves you anyway, on some level, you know that this is just your way of coping with a cold, cruel world. However, there is someone who does love you. After you experience what they have to say to you on this day, March 23, 2023, during the exciting transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you'll see that you don't need to worry about the whole world adoring you; you have your person, and that is all you need. It's hard for you to let go of the 'big picture' where you tend to think it's impossible to NOT love you, but you've also grown and started to think in smaller circles. Once you start to see into your micro-world and who lives there with you, you will recognize that real love is in this tiny little world of yours. This is where you find out who loves you...and it will feel very, very good, Leo.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Lilith energy makes you aware that you've been slacking in certain departments when it comes to love and intimacy, and during Mercury trine Lilith, on March 23, 2023, you will get it into your mind that you had better step up your game or suffer the consequences. This is no funny joke, and nobody's laughing. You need to either be this person's lover or tell them that you have no interest in them so they can either let you go...or beg you. Here's the thing, you happen to have a very understanding partner, Libra, and they want to give you the benefit of the doubt. Don't take advantage of their love by delivering nothing in return. Be honest with them about your feelings because today is the day they will show their dire love for you by giving you one last chance. What does this mean to you? Will you let their love fade away?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is the day that you find out that someone in your life has deep feelings for you, and the truth is, you're not so sure you want to know. Without even trying, someone made someone fall in love with you, and now they are ready to let you know all about it. During Mercury's trine Lilith, things aren't always great, even though they have the idea of love in them, and this is one of those days.

You may even feel oppressed or pressured into responding to them without hurting them, as your feelings are not reciprocal. March 23, 2023, puts you in an awkward position; you like this person a lot, and the last thing you need to hear is that they have always loved you. It feels as though a 16-ton weight has just dropped on your head. This was something you didn't see coming.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.