3 Zodiac Signs Get Closure From Heartache On March 22, 2023

Good news! Three zodiac signs get closure from heartache on March 22, 2023. If there's one good thing that comes off the transit Moon sextile Pluto, it's that it somehow and almost magically enables us to say NO when NO is needed. Anyone who has hesitated when it comes to asserting themselves knows that it's not always easy to say NO, and one of the most common ways we fall into this trap is by allowing pain to continue in our hearts. If we keep on saying yes to the heartbreak and pain of a past breakup, for instance, we basically allow that pain to rule our lives.

And during this oddly positive transit, Moon sextile Pluto, which falls on March 22, 2023, we will see that we've done ourselves a serious disservice by not saying NO to the heartache we've celebrated in our minds for way too long. It's hard to think that we treat our pain as an indulgence, but is it not? We indulge in heartache because it gives us an identity. We may want to be a victim, or we may feel as though we deserve to be a victim, and thus end up feeling sorry for ourselves...but for how long, zodiac signs? How long must we uphold the heartache that has now become the soul of our existence?

During Moon sextile Pluto, on March 22, 2023, we will shut down that heartache because we will realize that it is no longer working for us...as if it ever did. There is no longer a reason for us to hold on to this pain as it represents not only the past but the negative past. We've paid the price, and we've done the time. Transit Moon sextile Pluto marks the beginning of the new mindset; we can release the heartache now and find ourselves some closure.

Three zodiac signs who get closure from heartache on March 22, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

For the longest time, you held tightly to the memory of that one old love; they were the one, the special person, the only person who really and truly hurt you...and for some reason, they've taken residence in your head where their memory lives, rent-free, 24-7. You have not allowed yourself new relationships because of this old heartache, and even when you try, you can't help but sabotage your new relationships with dreaded memories of the past.

Your partners simply cannot compete with the ghost in your closet. You are attached to the pain, and in all honesty, you really do what it to go away; you just haven't figured out how to let go. The good news is that on March 22, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you'll see the opportunity, and you will grab it. Closure awaits you, Libra, and only you can give it to yourself. Do it. Be brave and do it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

For someone as brave and daring as you, you settle for a helluva lot more self-imposed heartache than one would think. You are, essentially, a sentimentalist by nature, and even though you'd like the world to think of you as this self-sufficient brainiac who can handle anything and everything, the truth is, you get hurt just as badly as anyone else. The only problem is that you hold on to that hurt as if your life depended on it, and what happens there is that your life does depend on it after a while. And...the pain is taking you down.

You are no longer the super strong Scorpio you like imagining yourself to be because you've given it all over to this nagging heartache. That is, until today, March 22, 2023, when the transit Moon sextile Pluto hovers over you and instills in you the strength to move past it all. Honor this day as this is the first of many days where you will know that you have closed the book on heartache. Nevermore, quoth the raven.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only way you can release the pain of the nonstop, agonizing heartache you experience daily is by changing your life radically. What puts you in a different position than others is that your heartache is present and delivered to you each day by the person you are still in a relationship with. You have stayed with them through thick and thin, and with Moon sextile Pluto in the sky, it really starts to hit you where you live: you have to end your relationship if you ever want to be free of the pain of this particular love story.

This may be one of the hardest things you'll ever do, but March 22, 2023, marks the beginning for you, Capricorn. Baby steps won't do the trick: you need to MARCH. Get a move on so that the healing can begin and the closure can be finalized.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.