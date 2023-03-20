March 21, 2023 Horoscopes, 3 Zodiac Signs 'Angrily' Breakup For Good

During the March 21. 2023 horoscopes, three zodiac signs angrily breakup their relationship (for good) during the Moon square Mars transit. March 21 brings us a chance to act on some of the things that have been on our minds. This could go any number of ways, as the thoughts we think are varied and plentiful, but during the Moon square Mars, our thoughts are focused on one thing only: breaking up with the person we've been involved with. It's now or never, and because this transit tends to supply us with courage and nerve, today may very well be the day we act.

During Moon square Mars, we may have to watch how we approach this with our soon-to-be ex-partner, as we might feel angrier than usual, which could lead to a hostile breakup. In truth, nobody wants a hostile breakup, but this is how it goes down more often than not. If Mars is in the sky influencing us at the time of our break-up, we can be pretty sure that this ending is going to be pretty.

March 21, 2023, is also the second day of Aries season and the New Moon. That means that the forceful power of Aries is just starting to rev up its engines, so to speak. With the help of Moon square Mars added to the mix, we are looking at three zodiac signs, in particular, who will take full advantage of this angry red emotional feeling; if we are in this group of people, we will complete this 'relationship' once and for all. It starts today.

March 21, 2023, horoscopes for three zodiac signs who breakup:

(July 23 - August 22)

You no longer feel loved by your mate, and as much as you've tried to figure out why or how things went so far down the tubes, the only thing you can think of is that it's hopeless and that sooner or later, you are going to want out. During Moon square Mars, on March 21, 2023, the feeling may take on tones of anger or hostility, and this may give you the impetus to jump on the opportunity. As the cliche says, you feel as though the iron is officially hot, and it's time to strike. This transit moves your hand, and the truth is, if you really wanted to get out of this relationship, then you needed your hand to be moved. The time is right, and you will seize the day. You tried, you did your best, and even if your best wasn't good enough, it no longer matters. Time is fleeting, and you want your life back.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

None of this comes as a surprise to you; in fact, you saw the end before you even got together with the person you somehow became entangled with romantically. You let yourself get this deep, and now, while you won't regret it per se, you feel you've overstayed your welcome. Well, let's phrase it differently: they've overstayed THEIR welcome, and you're about ready to close shop on the whole dealio. It's March 21, 2023, and the ruling transit is Moon square Mars, and boy oh boy, does that hit you the wrong way, or rather, the right way, as it gives you just enough chutzpah to do the deed that needs to be done: END it. You are getting nothing out of this relationship and feel the whole thing is just a dull sham, so why bother pretending any further? Today is the day you end it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might be feeling as though today, March 21, 2023, is the day you finally wake up from the nightmare that you've tried to consider your 'wonderful love story.' You've always known it would come to this, but you didn't want to think you'd fail at love. Today enlightens you, via Moon square Mars, as you finally understand that the failure is not in trying to hold on but in your inability to let go of it. Consider today the day of your liberation, the day you claim the true victory. You haven't failed, Capricorn; you only fail if you don't listen to your heart as it begs you to break up with this person. To claim your reward for having the nerve to save your own life. Enjoy your freedom, as you deserve this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.