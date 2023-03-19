Toxic Relationships Fail For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 20, 2023

Certain relationships fail for three zodiac signs on March 20, 2023. There's a deep, dark truth to today's energy, and that is that, for some of us, we feel that we are being held to a higher standard in love and in life, and because of this, we feel we can judge and condemn the romantic partners we are with right now. On March 20, 2023, we have the transit of Sun sextile Pluto, and it enables us to see things in a very selfish way; we feel compelled to follow some destiny that serves us and us alone, and because we are so driven to follow this path, we end up letting the relationships we are presently in, fall to pieces.

During the sun sextile Pluto, we are arrogant and self-serving. We follow fantasies, and for some zodiac signs, we are outright delusional. We may think of ourselves as Quixotic figures, born to pursue a greater destiny, only to find out that all we really are is selfish and inconsiderate to the people who have trusted in us. Today is the day we ignore the feelings of the people we've been in romantic relationships with because we have it in our minds that there is something better 'out there' for us.

On this day, many of us will see the final dissolution of our romantic relationships, and because we are so deluded, so selfish, we won't even look back to see the damage we've just caused. We may be influenced by people feeding us lies, and because we can't tell the difference between lies and truths, we let the one thing that we might have been able to hold on to — our relationship — fall into ruin.

Three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart on March 20, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you aren't fond of this particular trait in yourself, you are still the person who will grab an opportunity if it serves you, and on this day, March 20, the opportunity will be to focus on someone who is not your romantic partner...and that means in a romantic way. In other words, you are ready to cheat on the person you have committed to, and because of the sun sextile Pluto, you will believe that this new person is somehow going to save your life from the drudgery that is your present relationship. You so want out of your commitment that you are willing to treat your present partner like so much trash to be tossed out. You will place all your bets on this new person, simply because they have given you a shred of attention, which is more than your present partner gives you. You have zero patience and are willing to end it all just to be with this new person.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've always been one to follow your fantasies, and if that means completely giving yourself over to something that doesn't even exist, then you will do just that. You have already started to ignore your partner, because you believe they have given up on you a long time ago. During sun sextile Pluto, you'll put your foot down and demand something of yourself: to never look back. The disappointment that is your current relationship is so unworthy of your time and effort that you will make it official: you are out. You will continue to pursue your fantasy, which will always and only remain a fantasy, and even though your partner may balk, they will back down faster than you expected. Seems they have their agenda, too.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today's transit, sun sextile Pluto, works on your nerves and makes you want to get things over with already. Your relationship has turned into a joke, as far as you're concerned, and you feel as though, like Elvis, you've already left the building. Your heart is no longer into this charade of keeping up appearances, but you are not about to make any grand statements that suggest a real ending. Instead, you'll be using the sun sextile Pluto energy to create an even more passive-aggressive environment, where neither of you face the music, and things just dwindle into endless nothingness. Your phrase of the day is, "Why bother?" This isn't going to end well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.