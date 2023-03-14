3 Zodiac Signs Who Are 'Luckiest In Love' On March 15, 2023

On March 15, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, according to astrology. While this date has historically negative significance, as it has been deemed 'The Ides of March,' zodiac signs will bypass all negativity on this day, as the main influence will focus on love, beauty and togetherness.

We are looking at Moon trine Venus, its effect on us, and how one little ol' transit can make a big difference in our love lives.

Today is the day we set aside our issues because, during Moon trine Venus, we do not feel these issues benefit our cause. And our cause is, of course, keeping things going strong in our romantic lives. This is the day when we give up our stronghold on certain opinions because we know in our hearts that we need to bring in compromise if we are to make this life together work out.

While this transit may not be strong enough to override the more serious problems in a romantic relationship, it will at least get three zodiac signs on the same page as their partners, and in a way, that's all we've needed; common ground.

A place to come together to discuss what's on our minds without the fear of threat or dissolution. Only the strong survive during Moon trine Venus, but the truth is, so many of us are super strong and can survive just about anything. This is the gift that Moon trine Venus brings in abundance.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've got no room in your world for problems, especially when they hit home, and during Moon trine Venus, you'll feel exceptionally confident that today is a brand new day. You want to do well and have no problem with the idea that an agreement is in order.

Your partner may be in a very good mood, and that's a good start because if you've felt intimidated about approaching them to talk about a topic, they will be more open to you due to Moon trine Venus' energy. You, also, are not as hostile as you usually are, which lets you feel better about yourself as well.

You aren't going in like gangbusters; you are willing to talk things out with peace and generosity of spirit. Today is a lucky and advantageous day for you in love.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Days like today are few and far between, but if you're smart — and you are VERY smart, Gemini, you'll take advantage of today's transit, Moon trine Venus. You will make the very best of the day. You find your partner receptive and creative, which spells the best of both worlds for you.

You can freely express yourself during Moon trine Venus, and you will also be happy to know that your partner is on the ball: they are just as smart as you are, and when they see a good opportunity, they jump on it, just as you do. And today's opportunity offers you the chance to love each other without judgment or defense.

It's a good day for you to accept what you have, as what you have is brilliant.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because of all the work you and your partner have done to improve your romance, you'll reap the rewards of your efforts during Moon trine Venus on March 15, 2023. What will be noticeable is that you are both on the very same page; you want the best for the relationship, and nothing less will do. If an issue comes up, you'll both tend to it with grace; neither of you wishes to fight or even pull back on this day.

This is a very good time to take the road trip or at least plan for one. The sky is the limit during Moon trine Venus, and because your zodiac sign is of the lucky ones, you will use that luck in all the right ways. Don't doubt what you see, Cancer.

You are on the road to major improvements in your love life. Today is a very lucky day for you and yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.