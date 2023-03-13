3 Zodiac Signs Experience 'Dark' Horoscopes On March 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs have 'dark' horoscopes on March 14. 2023. These are times when we are our own best friends and when we are our own worst enemies, and on this date, March 14, 2023, we may come to know the latter. This is because we have a very peculiar and rare transit, known as Mars square Neptune, and its effect on us is mental and negative.

We will be thinking bad thoughts, and those thoughts will influence how the day goes for us. And for certain signs, the tendency to 'go dark' is stronger than it is for other signs, meaning these signs will be their own worst enemy today.

Mars square Neptune will have some of us feeling either inadequate or unfairly maligned. For these zodiac signs, there is no such thing as 'fair' on this day, in fact, we might feel very defensive, even hostile. But if asked for our reason as to why we feel this way, we will have nothing to say. We feel it, and as the day progresses, we may still not find a suitable justification for our mood. We are simply in a bad mood, and we don't feel we need to state our reasons for it.

Mars square Neptune may bring out the sniper in us. Because it may be hard for us to cope with our inner sense of doom and gloom, we may turn to the external world to place our focus; we may end up taking jabs at the people around us just to let off some steam. There is no joke or humor in how we go about this release, which is why, thanks to Mars energy, we may go a little too far and a little too 'meanly.'

Three zodiac signs with 'dark' horoscopes on Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then, you feel like you have the right to voice your opinion in such a way that it acts like acid on whoever you decide to pour it on. You are good with words, and when you aren't in the mood to be paid attention to, you reverse the spotlight onto whoever you decide is your victim. Then you proceed with that one thing you do again and again: you psychoanalyze your friend, stranger, lover, or family member to death.

You have this idea that you are a master psychiatrist and that everyone around you needs your touch of genius, but all you're doing on March 14, is hurting people under the guise of helping them. This is Mars square Neptune at its worst, and you pick up on this as if it were your birthright. You aim to maim. Don't expect praise for your efforts today, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today gives the people in your life a chance to see just how low you can go in the name of self-protection. What's going on today is that you are under the influence of Mars square Neptune, and it's not bringing out the best in you. Because you feel like you've been taken advantage of or wronged by a friend, you will go so far out of your way to hurt this person for their actions that the scales will be out of balance.

You will overdo it because that's how Mars square Neptune works on you, Cancer. If you even slightly misunderstand something someone says to you or about you, you will end the relationship point-blank. You are hostile and aggravated throughout the entire day, and you definitely won't be winning any popularity contests.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars square Neptune makes you feel better about yourself, in so much as if you decide you need to hurt someone's feelings, you'll do so freely and easily because you have decided ahead of time that you are right, no matter what the situation is. You are obstinate and nonplussed today; you don't care what others think of you or what they have planned for themselves.

If they just so much as think of you in the wrong way, you'll have their heads on a silver platter. You are not in the mood for back-talk, and you will definitely show yourself to be intolerant and impatient on this day, March 14, 2023. You have somehow gotten it into your mind that everyone is inferior to you, if you are to keep your position as 'superior being' strong, then you need to enforce it with a hostile attitude.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.