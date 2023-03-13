3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Commitment On March 14, 2023, Mars Square Neptune

Three zodiac signs reject commitment on March 14, 2023, thanks to Mars square Neptune. Because we're trained at an early age to follow the rules of love and life, we believe we are supposed to do everything according to what is expected. That would mean 'find love and settle down' with the person we believe to be 'the one.' We act in a way that is universal rather than personal, and while we all do share certain universal truths, not every person on Earth is meant for the same life as the next person, in fact, during the transit of Mars square, Neptune, many of us will want the exact opposite of what is expected of us.

And, even if we are in relationships, we may not want to settle down. It may even oppose our very nature...and yes, that is possible. Because the truth is, we are not identical clones of one another. Mars square Neptune, which occurs on March 14, 2023, is here to wake us up from the stupors that we feel we have been pushed into; we do not want to act in accordance with the rules. This isn't rebellion; this is authenticity. And during this transit, three zodiac signs will stand up for their beliefs.

We can be loving, generous, heart-filled people and still not want to settle down. Many of us desire the knowledge that we are free. So much of 'settling down' is about the other person's ability to trust; when they don't trust, they need contracts and rules...but what if we don't want to sign on the dotted line because we know ourselves to be trustworthy without having to seal the deal?

That's today's issue. We who want to be free want freedom in mind. We don't settle down because we choose not to. Not because we are breaking the rules and not because we are afraid to live up to expectations. We don't settle down because it's not in our nature, and we respect that.

The three zodiac signs who reject commitment on March 14, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mars square Neptune allows you to own something about your nature that you have pushed to the side, which is that, you are not one to settle down. The irony is that this is all you've ever done, and it's never once worked. While you don't like being alone, you also do not like having to fit into a mold, and the concept of settling down sort of locks you into a situation that you may not be ready for. During Mars square Neptune, you are much more in tune with your real feelings about love and commitment. The idea is cool to you, but the actions never really work out. If you had your choice, you'd be a free-spirit, and come to think of it...you always have your choice. Owning it is what comes next.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not as though you haven't tried to play the game according to what is expected of you, in fact, that's how you know you aren't the person who wants to settle down. During the transit of Mars square Neptune on March 14, 2023, you'll touch base with the knowledge of what worked in your life, and what went wrong, and if you are honest with yourself, what went wrong was you trying to do what you aren't cut out for doing, namely, settling down. You are way too free of a spirit to settle into a relationship, and it's not because you're such a wild cat that you can't be held down, it's because you don't want the feeling of being unable to escape. Just knowing there's a mental escape hatch is all you need, and you don't find that escape in words 'settling down.' That means death to you, and you simply won't be tied down. It's fine to be in a relationship, but if chains are needed to please the other person, then you are OUT.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Unfortunately, you can't say no to people, and that's how you've gotten yourself into a romantic situation that has begun to eat at your nerves. During Mars square Neptune, you will feel completely oppressed by the demands made on you by life and your partner themselves. You said yes to settling down, and now all you want is to flee. You have done this more than once; you've denied yourself the truth of who you really are, and you've gotten yourself into situations where you are suddenly much more involved than you ever wanted to be. While romance is a beautiful thing to you, the idea of settling down is what kills the whole thing for you. All you want is to not have to be someone you're not, and you are NOT the person who settles down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.