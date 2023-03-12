3 Zodiac Signs With 'Great' Horoscopes On Monday, March 13, 2023

On March 13, 2023, three zodiac signs will have 'great horoscopes' thanks to Mars square Neptune. Today is a continuation of a story that began at the end of last year and will represent a significant turning point in your life. While March has promised to be epic due to both Saturn and Pluto changing signs this month, it also holds immense importance because Mars will be wrapping up its seven-month stay in Gemini, bringing with it the fruition of its lesson for you.

Mars has been in Gemini since August 27th, 2022; since then, it has also experienced its retrograde, which ended back in January. From that point, it has now been revisiting the same degrees that passed through the end of last year, which means you will be moving through some of the same themes.

The only difference now is your growth and what you have been through. So even if you are revisiting similar themes right now that first came up in October and November of last year, you are no longer the same person. This is all about understanding the journey at play without getting caught up in the purpose.

One of the most challenging things for you to see is the purpose of why a particular theme is ongoing in your life or why you keep revisiting the same situation repeatedly. This is what it means to understand the journey, even if you are not sure of the outcome.

You can look and notice what has arisen during important cycles, letting go of ego and leaning into what it seems like the universe is trying to reveal or teach you. Today is another turn of the wheel, another moment to gain a deeper understanding.

Reflect on August 27th, 2022, when Mars first entered Gemini; what were some of the conversations you were having what were you feeling or moving through – take note of what was coming up for you around that time.

Now, look at October 12th and November 19th, 2022. Mars was firmly in Gemini on October 12th, but on November 19th, it was already in retrograde and having you revisit some important themes from September and October already. These two dates were when Mars in Gemini squared off with Neptune in Pisces, bringing together the desire and need to make your dreams, passions or desires a reality but with the reality of having to overcome a challenge to make it happen.

What is interesting is that these two transits occurred at precisely the same degree each time, and the same is true today. What is interesting about today’s and the final one for the year, which falls on December 28th, is that they both occur at twenty-five degrees, respectively. In astrology, the twenty-fifth degree helps you feel motivated to express and pursue your goals and dreams.

It is bold and courageous and takes the initiative in creating what it desires – which is also exactly what it will inspire you to do. So, it is not about knowing how this current journey will end but connecting the dots so you do not miss the greater meaning along the way.

Three zodiac signs with 'great' horoscopes on Monday, March 13, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is always a bigger story playing out than is apparent within the page that you may feel stuck on it. You are the seeker, Sagittarius, but you cannot always control the pace of the journey. Even you cannot make something happen if it is not meant to. It does not mean that something is genuinely impossible, but it is about recognizing that some things are not meant to be.

Today though, is part of a bigger lesson involving love and home, with a dash of healing thrown in for good measure. Reflect on the dates above and see what was happening within your relationship, your home and within yourself around those times. This will allow you to see what the purpose of today’s Mars and Neptune square will be and hopefully help you see that even when it feels like things are not working out – they are, it is just a plan differently than you had imagined.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Dearest Gemini, hopefully, you still are not allowing yourself to sit on the fence about what direction you are taking your life. However, if you are, it is time to open your eyes a bit more today and look for what is not as obvious. Today marks the third square between Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces. These two energies bring around themes of your dreams and your professional purpose.

Make no mistake, this is different than just your career or climbing the corporate ladder, but truly a path that feels financially abundant as well as soulfully connected to your being. Today should provide you with more defined clarity involving what it means to live from your purpose rather than just have a job. It is also an area where you are likely and not coincidently seeing opportunities come in for you, so make sure that you take advantage of them. You must choose between success and your soul.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A lot has changed since last year, hasn’t it? Even if you already know that so much more will, the energy is different, and so is your progression within your lessons. Neptune may be in your sign still, but now it is sharing space with Saturn, so all those dreams that you have are about to get a lot more serious and committed. Having these two in your sign for the next few years is your green light to go for it. Whatever that means, wherever it leads, you cannot be stopped. Mars in Gemini, though, is bringing up space for your home and family.

Coupled together with manifesting your dreams, you are entering a powerful time where whether it is the dream to expand your family, buy a home or move to a new exotic locale — it is possible. It is all possible right now. All you must do is observe the world and continue to respond in your most authentic, honest way, which is a lesson. You never had to become anything other than what you already were to make all your dreams a reality.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.