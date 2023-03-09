Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Overwhelming' For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023 will be 'a bit overwhelming' for three zodiac signs and their horoscopes for the day. Certain zodiac signs may wake up this morning, March 10, 2023, with a foreboding feeling of dread. We may not be able to figure out why, as things seem to be going along smoothly until now, and yet, we may not be able to shake the feeling that we're either walking into something less than desirable or that someone is going to pull a trick on us suddenly.

Is this the day we get fired? Is this the day our partner admits that they no longer love us? Gah, the possibilities are endless, but the point is...why are we thinking this way?

During Moon square Pluto, many people will experience an odd and unexpected feeling of hopelessness. We may not have a single thing going wrong with our lives. Our jobs may be completely secure, and our love lives may be as excellent as human love lives can be, but still, we can't get around the feeling that something is about to go horribly wrong.

That, in itself, is what makes this day feel so rough around the edges; there are no reasons for feeling this negative, and that's what bugs us the most.

Call it paranoia or simply 'having a bad day.' We all know that feeling; our day goes on just as it does every day, but we can't help but feel there's something wrong. What's weirder is that we know there's nothing wrong, yet we give it all up to this bizarre bad mood we've adopted. This is how Moon square Pluto works; it has no rhyme or reason; it's simply here to disrupt the order of the mind.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 10, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For you, Virgo, all it takes to throw your world upside down is the insult that will be given to you by a total stranger. Ordinarily, you know this is worthless and a waste of your time; getting involved with defending yourself is such a hopeless activity, and yet, during Moon square Pluto on March 10, 2023, you'll want to raise hell on this person for even daring to breathe the same air as you.

You are not in the mood today, and 'bad mood' doesn't even slightly cover it for you. Someone will randomly single you out as the target for their ire, and before you know it, they will spew their personal poison all over you and your world. You don't even know this person, but you do know this: you are tired of being anybody's random target, and pity the fool who even looks at you the wrong way on this day, during Moon square Pluto.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's going on in your world, Sagittarius, on this day, March 10, 2023, during the Moon square Pluto, is that you are taking things way too personally. This means that you are giving all of your power away today to anyone who wants it.

There's something in your life right now that you have no control over, and it has something to do with some person in your life who has run amok when it comes to talking behind your back. Because you can't control them, you feel you need to intervene, and still, that doesn't work either.

You want to stop the madness, but the thing is, the 'madness' isn't half as bad as you make it. You believe so heartily in the negative power of this nay-saying fool that you almost believe their lies. Today is when you let someone so far beneath you get on top of you. During Moon square Pluto, you will give your enemy all the power they need to continue their campaign against you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What comes up for you today, Capricorn, is your old nemesis: self-hate. You thought you conquered this enemy so long ago, but circumstances and transits have put you right back into the mindset where all you can feel on this day, March 10, 2023, is self-doubt. You will even entertain thoughts of worthlessness, but you are smart enough to avoid going too far into this fantasy.

What's really bothering you is that you feel like you've been shut out of something and that whatever it is you're now stuck with is something of your own making.

You made a mistake so long ago, and during Moon square Pluto, you won't be able to feel like anything but a total loser. Capricorn, a loser? No way. But tell that to Moon square Pluto. A lie of the mind takes you down today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.