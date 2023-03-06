3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During The Full Moon On March 7, 2023

Three zodiac signs are ready to have an exclusive relationship starting March 7, 2023, thanks to the Full Moon in Virgo.

One doesn't have to be even slightly interested in astrology, horoscopes or the cosmos to know that whenever we have a Full Moon, we can feel that 'something is up.'

We've all heard how the Moon pulls at the tide and that, on some level, we carry a bit of that tide's gravitational pull within us, meaning the Full Moon pulls on us too mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

On March 7, 2023, we will once again have a Full Moon, and this one falls in the zodiac sign of Virgo, during the Sun in Pisces. This is the time when we see the fruits of our labor become manifest. This is also the time when, believe it or not, we come to see our dreams come true.

In love, this is the crossover point; the time when we go from one condition to the next, meaning that if we've been in a relationship with someone on a casual level, even something as fleeting as a fling — that fling has the potential to become an exclusive relationship as of today, going forth.

This Full Moon in Virgo is the event that changes it all. We go from casual to committed, and we feel backed by the universe for doing so.

If you've ever heard the term 'leap of faith,' then you will relate to the way this Full Moon will be affecting us. We don't know what's ahead, and there is no guarantee that this new undertaking will work or not, but we have to start somewhere, and the Full Moon in Virgo gives us just enough confidence to take that leap. For the zodiac signs in astrology that will react strongest to this 'push,' all we can say is, "Good luck!"

These three zodiac signs have their fling become exclusive during the Full Moon in Virgo on March 7, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Worm Moon of 2023, also known as the Full Moon in Virgo, will have you taking stock of your life and making some big changes...because you know these changes are inevitable. There's a good chance you've been seeing someone lately, and as it goes with you, you don't want to rush things. You figure that out.

Eventually, you'll either call it quits with them or take things to the next level. The next level has always terrified you, but time is of the essence, and as you look around at your world, you'll realize that it's not exactly a terrible thing to love and cherish a person in an exclusive relationship.

Once you start to see the light in this, you'll basically throw yourself at this person because the truth is...you are in love, Gemini, and the Full Moon in Virgo is about to introduce you to the idea of being committed...and loving it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you act on your thoughts today, Virgo is that during the Full Moon, you can finally see that there is no longer a need to hold back.

And certainly not where love is concerned. You have been self-protective because, like everyone else on planet Earth, you've been hurt by love. It's kept you out of commitments, and so far, that's been OK by you.

But you have also been hungering for the feeling of being loved by someone you can totally put your faith into, and you have this person right now.

Today gives you the knowledge that you no longer have to hold them back because you can see that there is no longer a need to call this 'relationship' a fling. It's not a fling anymore, and you both know it. Today marks the day when you admit this to yourself.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You like to call the shots, Scorpio, and sometimes those shots are there to protect yourself...especially when it comes to how you classify your romances.

You have been having a fling with someone for a short while now, and it's starting to feel obvious that something 'more' is needed. During the Full Moon in Virgo, that 'more' will become very obvious, and you will know that you can no longer feel fulfilled with just a fling; you want more, and so do they. And more, in this case, means commitment.

The fling stage is over; they've passed the test, and in your way, so have you. It's time now to take this thing seriously. Good luck on your journey, Scorpio.

An exclusive relationship is a great teacher, and being an incredible student, this next step in your love life should prove amazing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.