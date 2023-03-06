3 Zodiac Signs Have Intensely Frustrating Horoscopes On March 7, 2023

If you're wondering what today's horoscope will feel like for three specific zodiac signs, the key word is frustrating!

Ever feel like taking out all of your aggression on whoever happens to get in your way at any given moment of the day...just because? Yep, that's what today is all about. The personal frustrations are high, and the tolerance is low, but most of all, the misplaced emotions are what start the fire, and whether or not we are conscious of just how awful we are, we don't care.

We are looking for a release on March 7, 2023; anyone will do it for target practice.

Today brings us the transit of Moon square Mars; just about anything this is, 'square Mars' means that it comes with hostile energy and impatience. This could wreak havoc in the workplace, as we are often plagued by coworkers with opinions we cannot stomach.

Today is one of those days where we do things like abruptly walk away from some while they are talking because the idea of entertaining this 'fool' is not in our wheelhouse. Not during Moon square Mars, it isn't. The dangerous part about Moon square Mars' influence on us is that it comes with 'no regrets.' That means we don't care if we end up hurting ourselves in the process.

We simply can't stand someone else, and we end up looking like homicidal maniacs who can't keep their traps shut, then so be it. We are ready to take the bad with the bad and continue with the worst if we choose. This day does not make sense; we uphold it as if it will. Three zodiac signs will not be able to hold back today. Get ready to rumble.

Three zodiac signs have frustrating horoscopes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are known for your patience and your ability to reason things through. That's all good until Moon square Mars tears through that facade and reveals something inside you that can only be described as warlike and anger-fueled.

Yikes, that's certainly not how you like seeing yourself, but you are also not the person who repressed emotions, no matter how intense they can be. You can generally keep things on an even keel, but someone in your life will say something to you today that you will consider being so low a blow that you feel the need to defend yourself.

Being skilled with words, you'll have no problem lacing into them with the force of a thousand samurai. Phew, Cancer, we didn't think you had it in you, and yet, here you are, pillaging the village like a boss.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, we already know you DO have it in you, meaning very few people underestimate you when opening your mouth to level the playing field. Today, during the Moon square Mars, you'll jump at the chance to say something you've always wanted to say to one particular co-worker.

You kept this fantasy to yourself, knowing that if you dared to release the Kraken that lives inside you, you'd probably create a scorched earth scenario at your job. Well, that person will say just the right thing at the right time, to you, on this day, March 7, 2023, and let's just put it this way: they'll be lucky to leave with their head still intact. You do not shy away from confrontation; if you are put to the test, you'll find a way to let this person know exactly how you feel.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being somewhat of an easy-going pacifist type, you generally let things slide. Oh sure, you'll mull them over and even ruminate if you give yourself a chance, but on the whole, if someone offends you, you let them be. That is, of course, until you find yourself under the cosmic spell of the transit called Moon square Mars. Oh wow, is your demeanor about to change?

When you let things slide, you're trying to avoid escalating a problem that might become excessively aggravated if you start pointing out what you feel is wrong with whatever is happening.

During the Moon square Mars, your patience will flat out leave you, and you will verbally charge the person you consider the main offender here. Enough is enough in Aquarius world; you will not let your good nature be trampled on, and you will defend yourself if necessary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.