3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Moon Opposite Saturn On March 5, 2023

Three zodiac signs will want to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn transit taking place this Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Let's put it this way: if you have an overwhelming desire to spend the day alone and on your own, you are probably doing yourself the best favor you can. Today is the kind of day that can really aggravate certain signs of the Zodiac, and part of that aggravation comes from involving oneself in all the wrong things.

What's worse is that once involved, we may not be able to stop, and that's when things take a turn for the worse. So, during a caustic transit like the one we have today, namely, Moon opposite Saturn, it's best to pull away and go sit in a corner alone.

We'd be wise to stick to ourselves on this day, March 5, as Moon opposite Saturn is practically waiting to ambush us. This transit will have us lashing out at innocent people and harassing those who don't see things our way. We will get a choice: get involved and lose our minds, or walk away and spare ourselves the grief of creating an atmosphere of anger and disgust. Who's up for walking away? I am, I am!

Face it, some zodiac signs love to throw themselves into the fire for the sake of either being right or getting attention. The signs that will be wise enough to remove themselves from the drama are mentioned below. Look at it this way: do we really need to prove something today other than the fact that we are hostile, senseless and pushy? If you want to avoid getting swept up in the worst kind of politics, then walk away, signs. Walk away.

These three zodiac signs need to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn on March 5, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been down this road before, and you know now that your experience says, "Walk away, Capricorn." You've stood your ground in the past, but as you look back on your actions, you can only attribute your own ferocious stubbornness to the ego; you no longer have that same kind of ego, or if you do, you'd rather use it for self-protection.

Today eggs you on so hard, Capricorn, that you are going to want to run and hide. The forces that be are making everyone in your life upset and scrappy; it's as if today's transit, Moon opposite Saturn, wants to see everyone in the gladiatorial pit tearing each other up. You, on the other hand, have seen the damage caused by this kind of aggression, and you want no part of it. Your desire to be alone will be rewarded by the peace of mind and self-love.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Oh hell no. That's today's mantra for Aquarius. And you will stand behind these words to the point of removing yourself from any or all situations where you sense that the drama is high and the tempers are flaring. You want no part of this insane mess that is not today, March 5, 2023.

During the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you'll know exactly why you want to spend the day alone and on your own, and it's because you aren't about to sully yourself with other people's forced negativity. Oh hell no. Let them do whatever they want; you aren't here to save anyone from themselves, and should the people in your life feel the need to turn themselves into maniacs, then that one's on them. You can be found in your room, smiling and snacking.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You didn't think that today would be the day you'd end up wanting to be alone, but how people acted on this day was impetus enough for you to go hide. What is it with people today? Why are they all so mean and ornery? It's like nobody had a Snickers or something like that. Get that crowd a round of Snickers and pass 'em around quickly because this bunch is unruly.

And when the bunch gets unruly, the Pisces get hiding, and rightfully so. You want nothing to do with this Moon opposite Saturn-generated mob of wackos, and on this day, you'll happily remove yourself from this picture. Do yourself a favor: do not return to the scene of the crime, Pisces. The drama has only just begun. Stick with the TV today, as the outside world is too cold and harsh a place for a sensitive person like you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.