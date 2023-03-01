3 Zodiac Signs With The Most 'Challenging' Horoscopes On Thursday, March 2, 2023

On this day, March 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, many zodiac signs may have difficulty figuring out when to stop, as this transit tends to make us feel like pushing and pushing until we're all pushed out.

Today may not be 'bad' per se, but we may do some damage simply because we don't see a way to limit our actions; we think we have free reign simply because why not? Still, discretion is needed. We can't be wild and free at the expense of other people. And that may be the problem with today; our actions might hurt someone else.

Uranus's energy always stirs the pot and will do so even more so during Moon sextile Uranus, as we think we're doing the right thing, but all we're doing is causing chaos.

That's how this day ends up being somewhat destructive. We think we're just going about our business, and we're not considering the feelings of anyone else, and this is because we don't see a reason to take on such a burden.

Artistic projects may be stalled on this day, during Moon sextile Uranus. For those zodiac signs who will work closely with this transit, we are looking at a day of frustration and confusion.

We can't conceive of the 'whys'; we can only stand back and pout, as we aren't even in the zone for taking responsibility for our actions. Uranus, you crazy ol' transit, you!

The three zodiac signs with challenging horoscopes on March 2, 2023:

1. Capricorn

All you want is to be free, free from responsibility, free from obligation and free to just 'be' if that is what you require.

You aren't up for listening to anybody's sob story, and you're not offering your friendship to anyone either; you have enough friends and people to pay attention to, and spending time with any of them is not what you want on this day, March 2, 2023.

You may even get it into your head to recreate something from your younger days, something crazy, something unexpected.

Spontaneity is where your mind is today, and that is because Moon sextile Uranus influences you so that you might even end up rebelling against the pressures in your life.

It's not a bad day for you, Capricorn, but it does put you in touch with how much you wish for independence as if it's always unreachable.

2. Aquarius

You've only recently discovered that time is of the essence, meaning, for so long — basically, your entire life — you've been under the impression that you have all the time in the world to accomplish whatever you want.

This rebellious attitude feels better than it acts, however, and on March 2, 2023, during Moon sextile Uranus, you will realize that you are just as much subject to the ravages of time as the next person, and this might get you thinking.

One thing leads to another, and before you go into rebel mode again, think twice; you need to get your life together, Aquarius, and you know it. No more time wasting for you. What troubles you today is that you know this is true and wasted precious time. Now is the time to get with the program and start living.

3. Pisces

You might be unable to escape the nagging sense that you've done something wrong today, March 2, 2023. During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you may find that life is 'teaching you a lesson.'

You may not want to be taught today, which might make you snappy or irritable.

To face the light away from you, you may turn it on to someone else, as in, whoever is closest to you.

While you know this is the wrong move, you might not want to stop, as it's tough to admit that you're doing the wrong thing, especially if it hurts another person. You are conscious that today you will end up hurting because you hurt someone else. You know it in advance, which doesn't improve anything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.