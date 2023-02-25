The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, February 26, 2023

After yesterday’s quiet, introverted aura, today's energy becomes one of focused power as you prepare to head into a brand-new week – and month.

The energy has felt a bit slower since last week's Pisces New Moon and Aries stellium, but that was only to give you time to process all that has begun to transpire.

Stelliums work like lightning bolts; in sudden and dramatic ways, yet they also travel beneath the surface, transforming what is stagnant.

Because this stellium energy is still in effect until March 11th, it may not be until after that that you will fully understand what this sudden burst of direction changed within your life.

But it is also okay because you do not necessarily need to know where you will end up being able to participate in the process.

Often, you will hear that it is the journey that matters most, and in this case, that is especially true because it is not where you end up but how you get there and learn along the way that matters most.

Yesterday encouraged you to slow down, to feel your feelings, and to give yourself time to incorporate stability into your emotional and physical life.

And while the Moon is still on Taurus most of the day, something else shifts.

Jupiter in Aries will form an auspicious connection to Pluto in the fated last degree of Capricorn today.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance.

It cannot help but to expand whatever it touches and will manifest events around spirituality, travel, education, and growth.

In Aries, it is looking for a few beginnings and is excited to get started as it knows nothing will be able to deter it from accomplishing its deepest dreams and desires.

However, Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the planet that helps bring what was done in darkness to the light, believing truth is the most powerful element.

Pluto is ending its fifteen-year stay in Capricorn and is in the last degree as it prepares to shift into Aquarius in March.

In the last degree, Pluto is feeling freer, a bit more rebellious as the energy of Aquarius beckons to it already and is now in the position to move through the remaining time from a place of power.

Today, as Pluto and Jupiter unite, it is about harnessing your internal power to transform any facet of your life that feels stuck or not in alignment.

Jupiter and Pluto bring greater success, power, influence, and even creative ability to solve or heal any challenge – as long as truth is the goal.

Today, you will begin to feel more hopeful and energetic about preparing for this next phase, where you will be asked to take everything you have learned and direct it into sustainable action.

There is no need to rush, but there is also no benefit to procrastination.

Instead, the slow and steady confidence comes from knowing the moment you have been waiting for has arrived.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, February 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The ongoing stellium in your zodiac sign is helping you to overcome your fear about living life according to your truth. While Aries is not thought of as having any challenges with doing what they want or being honest, that is not always the case, especially if you are made to doubt yourself by others.

The chapter you are in is called your truth, and it is time for you to focus on what that means for you. It is impossible to grow or to be happy if you are scared to decide or are still trying to uphold the obligations that others have placed upon you.

In this part of your story, understand the power to do things differently. A stellium is incredibly powerful and will help set the tone for the next phase of your life.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto is a necessary energy that has helped you move through what was necessary for your life — even if it was not easy. Since 2008 Pluto has been moving through your zodiac sign, helping you to face and deal with your darkness so you can truly embrace your light.

As this begins to wind down, even though there will be a revisit as Pluto retrogrades later this year, you will start to see gratitude within all that has occurred. You will have a healthier acceptance of how things happened and feel more optimistic about all that is to come.

Use this energy today to let yourself feel greater inspiration and to allow yourself to dream again because anything is possible when you believe it is.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pluto’s stay in Capricorn has affected your romantic life since 2008, but with its stay about done, you should also be starting to feel greater clarity. Capricorn is your sister zodiac sign, which rules over relationships.

In this part of your life, Pluto has been helping bring greater truth for yourself and your connection. Pluto works to get to the significant part so that you can make the changes necessary to support its greatest growth.

While a lot has changed in this area of your life, it is important to remember that nothing is happening to you but instead to you. Today’s energy will help boost you to start dreaming about what comes next, trusting implicitly that everything that has happened has been for the highest good of all those involved.

