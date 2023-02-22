The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 23, 2023

Every now and then, we like to say, "Times are hard." Little do we know that on days like today, February 23, 2023, when one of our leading astrology transits happens to be the Moon sextile Mars, we bump up the pain of the day just a little bit more.

Yes, that's right; today is a powerful day for manifesting intentions, and if we happen to be on the wrong side of the intention fence, meaning we think that 'times are hard,' then we will end up making this day worse than it could be.

It's as if our voices are reverberating throughout the universe. Whether conscious of this or not, we're stirring the universal pot. The transiting Moon sextile Mars may bring up sad memories for some, while it could bring out the desire for vengeance in others.

Certain zodiac signs will bypass the effect altogether, while three zodiac signs, in particular, will cling to some negative idea that will totally throttle their day. Not good.

We are looking at vengeance fantasies and inner turmoil for these zodiac signs. It all stays internal, so nobody on the outside gets hurt, but oh, what it does to the person who dwells on this negativity — phew!

If we are what we eat, we will eat hostility and resentment today. It doesn't go down well, and there's nothing good to chase it with. Today is one of those 'deal with it' days, where we don't want to feel this badly about our lives; we insist on 'eating' more.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today leaves you a minimal opportunity to be your good ol' Taurus self, which means you'll be put on the spot and forced to do something you don't want.

The energy that comes off of Moon sextile Mars may have you know that what you 'have' to do is the right thing, but the Mars portion of the transit makes you feel like you've been stripped of your rights and now all you can think of is how to get back at the person who decided you had to DO something today.

You prefer to act on your own accord and resent — and ignore those who tell you what to do. And yet, on this day, you won't have much of choice, and rather than own your responsibility, you'll reject the person who has put you in the position of having to act, and you'll turn on them. The madder you get, the more you hurt, so be careful to 'keep it light.'

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Periodically, you return to old memories of people you can't stand. Sounds pretty futile, and yet, it's almost as if this is a pastime for you, and during Moon sextile Mars, you'll throw yourself into this indulgence once again.

You might not like to see this as an indulgence, but isn't all self-pity an indulgence? You might not feel sorry for yourself, but you certainly aren't proving to yourself that you've moved on or are free and clear.

Today allows you to lock yourself in the prison of your mind, where you can beat yourself — and others up to your heart's content. Sound sarcastic? How else could it be said, Cancer? Today is the day you consciously choose negativity over feeling good, and why? Because you can.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always had a built-in defense shield that you use to protect yourself from pain and memory. Sometimes, your psychic armor is breached. When this happens, as it will on this day, February 23, during Moon sextile Mars, you'll become cold, hard and filled with resentment for all the people whom you believe 'did you wrong.'

Mars's energy stirs everyone up. Still, for a powerful and forceful sign like your own, Leo, you'll want nobody to know how you feel because they would think you are weak or vulnerable.

You may like coming across as gentle and wise, but weak is not a word you ever use to describe yourself. Unfortunately, the energy from the Moon's sextile with Mars cuts you to the quick. You will feel both weakened by it and almost unbearably vulnerable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.