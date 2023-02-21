The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 22, 2023

On February 22, 2023, the Moon will enter the astrological sign of Aries, and this will arouse in us a need to be straightforward and direct in our communications.

We will have very little tolerance for laziness and we will enjoy passive-aggressive behavior even less.

For the three zodiac signs that are most affected by this passage, there is only one key phrase that covers what we feel, and that is, "Get to the point."

We have zero patience for those who dawdle, and should the dawdler be someone we know, or love, or work with then pity the fool who doesn't shape up in time.

Keeping in mind that all things Aries come with a certain degree of 'attack,' we'll come to see that this day works in a similar way. With the Moon now in Aries, we'll see that we are on the right track, and that we feel confident in all that we do.

That is why, on this day, we may lose confidence in the opinions or suggestions of other people; we don't trust them as much as we trust in our own selves. And there's validity to that. What makes things a bit rough is that we may not be able to hold back our frustrated words.

During the Moon in Aries, we will get things done, and that will be immensely satisfying, however, we may end up stepping on other people's feet in order to get such work done.

This astrological transit will put us in the mindset where we do not question ourselves; they are wrong, we are right, let's move along now. If there would be a word to describe today, it would be 'strict.'

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Some may call this a rough day, but you'll take it all in stride. Like Walter White, you feel that you are 'the one who knocks,' meaning that you are the person to be feared and knowing this, you move through the world fearlessly and if you need to bring the threat, then you shall do it just as fearlessly.

You have no patience for the noise of humanity today, nor do you have an ounce of tolerance for the people in your immediate world. All you want during the Moon in Aries is to get things done, and to work with specifics.

Vagaries will not be tolerated today as 'get to the point' is like a magic wand for you that makes everything doable. You are success-oriented and you know that during the Moon in Aries, if you want something done, then you do it yourself. Point blank.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In order to tend to your agenda of the day, you'll need to work efficiently and on your own; you can't risk having another person come in and mess up what you believe to be near-perfection.

You are reacting to the influence of the Moon in Aries, and on February 22, 2023, you may just get to see what happens when you take matters into your own hands. Ordinarily you are not a very aggressive person, but you do have your limits and if pushed, you will react.

Today's transit, the Moon in Aries, will give you the push you need, and while it may not make the day pleasant, per se, it will get you what you need.

You might end up telling someone off today, and even if it makes you feel bad, you'll justify it as something that had to be done. And, you might be right about that, Cancer. Sometimes a person does have to push in order to effect change.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Speaking of pushiness, today is your day to grab the wheel and drive it where you want this vehicle to go. Of course the 'vehicle' we speak of is your life, most probably your work life, in the case of the Moon in Aries.

You've done your best to sit back and let others do the work, and all it's gotten you is the knowledge that their work is futile.

You aren't keen on being judge, jury and executioner, but it looks like you're going to be putting that cap on today, because nobody in your world seems to be able to tackle the easiest of tasks.

You may not be anybody's favorite person today, but you certainly will set things straight. When approached, you will be amiable, but direct; you aren't here to hurt anyone, you simply want the work to be done correctly. You are serious and strict on this day, and you demand respect.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.