The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On February 20, 2023

Today comes with the idea of new beginnings and hope; while this can be exactly what we need, we may also be feeling as though that hope can't come soon enough.

We are experiencing a New Moon today, the New Moon in Pisces, and while Pisces is a glorious zodiac sign to experience, the New Moon is representative of the early phase, which means we are all hope and very little materialization.

Our imaginations may get the best of us today, and we may become discouraged by the 'hurry up and wait' effect that comes with transits like New Moon in Pisces. We finally feel optimistic, while the New Moon puts into our minds that we haven't even begun yet.

We recognize our own potential, but we don't see how we're going to get there, and that is why the New Moon in Pisces can be a bit of a bummer especially because Pisces will bring out our hyper-sensitive side. We may misinterpret today's message of hope and become despairing.

What makes today feel so rough is that we have no patience with the New Moon in Pisces; we want our dreams to come through NOW, not — someday. The 'someday' thing just doesn't work with us, today, as we are not up for planning, designing, waiting.

We want instant gratification, especially considering that we've come this far and now we 'see the light.' The New Moon in Pisces brings out our most childish lack of patience, as if we see the toy in the shop window, and we throw a tantrum because our parents tell us we can't have it until the end of the week.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 20, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are generally pretty resilient when it comes to things like having to wait, even if you've planned on today as the 'go' day for whatever it is you're about to get involved in.

During New Moon in Pisces, you'll find out that you have to wait a day or two more before 'go' time kicks in, and for some reason, you just can't deal with it. You were enjoying being a shining example of positivity and accomplishment and for the first time in a long while, you felt like you were ahead of the game. And then today comes to knock you down a peg.

But it's only a peg, Cancer, and that's how New Moon in Pisces works: it sets you up for success, but it also lets you know that it's going to take time getting there. It's up to you as to whether you can patiently wait it out or not. Your choice determines how your day will go.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have so many great things going on right now, that you can hardly focus, but if put to the test, you'll absolutely come through where needed. Your energy is so high today that you feel you could move mountains just by thinking about it, and yet, even though so much of this positive energy is caused and created by the New Moon in Pisces, it's also what puts things into perspective for you.

The way you see things is that they are not moving along at a brisk enough pace, and in a way, this terrifies you; you feel that if you don't keep the pace, everything will fall apart, and that you'll eventually go apathetic as a result.

Today allows you to feel so overly concerned about things that can easily resume tomorrow; just because you don't get what you want today isn't cause for alarm, Aquarius. Patience is key here.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Of course the New Moon in Pisces affects you, and as it goes with all New Moon transits, you feel anxious and on edge. You want something and yet, you don't know what it is. All you know is that you feel as though something is missing today and that if you don't find out what it is, you'll be stressed and tense all day long.

You might even feel a little too sensitive today, as if something has left you behind; you recognize this as silly and even a little paranoid, but even in acknowledgment of that, you still can't stop your mind from racing.

You are even aware that whatever is at the bottom of this overthinking and worry may be nothing, and that you've let yourself go too far. Today is rough for you simply because you identify with your worry and you make it realer than it ever needs to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.