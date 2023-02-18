The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Moon Conjunct Saturn On February 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs whose love runs cold on February 19, 2023 need to prepare for today, because we have a transit in our midst, Moon conjunct Saturn, and this transit tends to bring out the chilly side to our nature.

When it comes to love and romance, this will absolutely NOT be our best day, and if we can even muster up 'good' feelings, we'll be in better shape than most. Moon conjunct Saturn is the ultimate turn off, and on this day, February 19, 2023, we will feel ultimately turned off and we will go out of our way to let people know those feelings.

Moon conjunct Saturn has a way of making us see things through the glass darkly, as its said. What starts out as a negative take on whatever is going on in our lives, rapidly morphs into unilateral decisions being made and cold shoulders being given. We choose to do things without the consent or appreciation of our romantic partners today, because during this bold and toxic transit, we simply do not care. In other words, our love has run cold.

So, for the three zodiac signs who will react the strongest to Moon conjunct Saturn, the deal goes like this: today you will distance yourself from the person you are with.

Today you will let them know without even speaking that you are over it all. They may have picked up on this already, as this is no new news, but today packs the wallop that comes in the form of your frozen heart and the love that you can no longer give them. Done. Cooked. Ready.

The three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during the Moon conjunct Saturn on February 19, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's one thing about you that only you know, and that is when you don't want to do something, you don't do it. Unlike the rest of the world, where people adjust or work around things they don't like, you simply refuse, and today, during Moon conjunct Saturn, you will refuse to show your love and why?

Because it's all dried up. Dead, cold, frozen, kaput. You have no more love for the person in your life that was supposed to be your grand amour, and you have your reasons, none of which you are ever willing to speak about again.

You're not into mending anything, and the idea of counseling sounds like a waste of money to you, because you've already made up your mind. You have turned off of your partner, and as far as you're concerned, you've reached the point of no return.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Moon conjunct Saturn, the love that has already become a frozen lake for you will continue to shrivel into nothingness, as you come to realize that you absolutely cannot stand the person you've signed on for a lifetime with.

Phew, whatever made you make that decision, Capricorn, but then again, that's what people do. We make mistakes and we come to regret them. In your case, its way past the regret point and into the absolute zero zone, where it's so cold that nothing can live.

Your heart is as cold as Saturn itself, and while you can blame your partner until the cows come home, the truth is that no amount of ANYTHING is going to bring you back from your ice-cold stance. Today just brings you more of the same feeling. It might be time to do something about it, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As someone who loves hard and is as faithful to that love as the day is long, when you turn, it is noticed. And on this day, February 19, 2023, during the coldest of transits, Moon conjunct Saturn, you will show the person you are with that not only are you unhappy with them, but that you've experienced the proverbial 'last straw.' You know it, they know it, and the only thing that is real right now is the all pervasive chill that has taken over the relationship.

There's a lyric from an old TV show that goes, "When you came in, the air went out." That's you, today, Pisces. You rob the room of breathable air, because you are so unhappy with your partner that you feel you can no longer muster up things like love...or even kindness. And this hurts most of all, because deep down inside, you're the softest, mushiest, most loving person we know.

