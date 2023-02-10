The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 11, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, February 11, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We get a deep dive into the psychic realm with the intensity of a Scorpio Moon lunar transit over the weekend. The Moon in Scorpio will enter a Quarter Moon phase on Monday, so we feel a sense of urgency to sort through problems and search our heart and feelings.

in the tarot, Scorpio's energy is associated with the Death tarot card – life and rebirth activity. For some zodiac signs, painful breakups and tough decisions that started during the Full Moon in Leo can start to manifest their results and outcomes.

For zodiac signs who are preparing to begin a new chapter of life, the foundation begins to set in preparation for the upcoming New Moon in two weeks.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

People often think that spiritual pursuits are a solo ordeal, but how wonderful would it be if you could embark on a journey of self-discovery with a good friend?

Maybe you would like to travel to the Holy Land or go to Stonehenge one day? Look beyond your day-to-day meditative practice and think bigger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

When your luck runs dry, don't give up hope. Hard times are blessings, too.

You learn the meaning of grit and endurance. People love to hear about how you overcame the giants in your life and what you did to get through a struggle. Your pain points are often more inspiring than the wins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

There's something magical about to take place in your life, and it can be romantic for you, too. The act of creating something beautiful from nothing is a soulful experience. it doesn't have to be anything super fancy either.

Changing the paint color of a room or updating a piece of furniture can be a wonderful way to usher in the energy of Spring.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

One solution can be to get a place of your own where you can focus and concentrate on things in piece.

If you can't afford an office or to move out on your own, consider a library or coffee shop where you can hang your shingle and do some work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

No one likes to be put on the spot. Friends, coworkers, your children or partner may not know how much you dislike not having a headsup when it comes to answer a question in front of others.

Be proactive and talk about this pet peeve before it happens. That way they know, and you don’t have to feel pressured to answer a question without giving it some forethought.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Invest your money into something you feel confident about. The stock market fluctuates all of the time, but you can learn about money management from podcasts, books, and asking the experts.

Why put your head in the sand on something you know you want? Look into getting the information you need to start doubling your money outside of work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Clear your throughts. It’s hard to concentrate when your mind is filled with worry or concerns for the future. You can train yourself to live in the moment while still being aware of the past.

Your actions are what matter now, so instead of only thinking about what you could have done, use your time to plan for what you will do next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You’re going to get ahead in no time at all. There’s always a strong sense of urgency when you are starting a new adventure.

You put your blinders on to avoid seeing the obstacles or potential pitfalls. Try not to make the same mistakes as you head out the door in a big rush. Strike a balance between being aware and being ready to make life happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

One thing is certain, your friendships will force to you be the person you are meant to be.

Whether you decide to cut off toxic ties or bond even closer to people in your life who inspire you, your relationships with others are like a mirror to your soul showing you the reflection of who you are inside.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Why wait? You don’t need someone else’s permission to do something you really want to do. If no one will join you on your next adventure, plan to do it on your own.

You never know. Someoe may decide to change their mind and go with you But to hold off your joy for others, maybe that’s not the right thing to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Think of your reputation, personal brand, and what you stand for overall. Maybe you don’t want to become known for TikToks or posting certain type of content on yoru Facebook or Twitter.

Perhaps you’re ready to clean up your profiels and take on a more serious and professional tone than when you first started using social media.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are tapping into the spiritual relam where being alone is a huge blessing. It’s normal to have your mind wantder when you are trying to concentrate.

What makes sense is to focus on the moment and turn your attention back inward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.