The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 8, 2023

Today, three zodiac signs prove everyone wrong and find out that they are the luckiest in love when it comes to relationships.

On February 8, 2023, love is about to take a detour on its way to get to us. What this means is that we may get to see something in our romantic relationship that doesn't look too good, but ends up being a very strong lesson in how to deal with love and the problems that come up.

We have the odd-but-result-oriented transit, Moon opposite Venus, today, and with it comes to a test. This test of love is designed to win, however, but that doesn't mean we can avoid going through the motions of being tested.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, brings us a resolvable conflict, one that will force us into action. We are fighting for love today, and for three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love, this 'fight' is not only unexpected, but it may also just throw us for a loop.

We may be confused as to why this is happening or what we should do about it. But there are some of us here, right now, who will take this conflict and use it as the lesson it was put in our path to learn from.

And today's lesson is patience and tolerance. We love 'people.' Our partner is a person, a human, and as we know of our own selves, being a person comes with the thousand and one mistakes we make on a daily basis.

We are not perfect, and in knowing this, we learn how to forgive the trespasses of others, especially the ones we love.

Today puts us in the truth: we will see the truth of our relationships, and we will know, for certain, that while nothing is perfect, it certainly is worth the while to at least try for happiness.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're not about to abandon this ship, and if you are to keep an even keel when it comes to your relationship (no more boat puns coming...) you come to a realization on this day. What hits you is that you can't control your partner, and nor should you want to or have to.

They are separate being, autonomous creature that does not need your approval to simply 'be.' On this day, during the Moon opposite Venus, you will come to see that life goes on anyway, even if you're not controlling it, and that you may not be correct in thinking that your partner is incapable of growing without your constant guidance; they can, they will, and they are, at present.

What the Moon opposite Venus is going to bring you today is a fresh new look at someone you apparently underestimated. It's time for YOU to finally be thrilled by something you didn't expect: honest love.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Having it out with your partner is no biggie; you do this all the time, so much so, that you aren't sure things are still 'alive and well' if you don't fight it out, all the time, every day. While others look at your relationship and dread the idea of living the way you do, you know what works for you.

You are the perfect 'Moon opposite Venus' couple: you fight, you oppose each other, and in the long run, you just collapse into each other's arms, laughing all the way. The thing is, you live your life your way, Virgo, and while it may not be the 'chosen' lifestyle for just about anyone else, it just so happens to work well between you and your mate.

And really, isn't that the whole point? So, your attitude today is one of, "Oh, does my love life bother you? Because if it does, then please move on to the next window, thank you very much."

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are at the point in your relationship where you KNOW for certain that no matter what comes up, you'll stick it out. Things haven't always been so good, and that concerns you, but time continues to hold the two of you together, so something must be working right. This is the perfect example of how the Moon opposite Venus works on people's love lives: we know that we are opposed to so much of what goes on, and yet, we are radically 'opposed' to failing.

And for a Capricorn, failure is not an option, even in a relationship. And so, today, February 8 has you going over the pros and cons of the partnership you are in. You will forgive the wrongs and concentrate on the rights, and on this day, you will feel hopeful and ready to roll up your sleeves so that you can dive into the work that's needed in order to continue on with the success of the romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.