The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honesty In Love During Moon Opposite Venus On February 7, 2023

On February 7, 2023, three zodiac signs need honesty in love and their relationships.

The thing about needing honesty in a relationship is that, while that might seem like the most obvious thing in the world, so much of what makes up the foundation of our love lives is based on fabrication.

After all, how else did we bring this person into the fold of our love? It's not that we need to lie to seduce, but we certainly do not always rely upon our realities or truths. We create prettier pictures of ourselves and if our relationships are destined to last, then at some point or another, all of the fluffy illusions begin to fade.

What's even more important is that we want them to fade. The thrill of duplicity only lasts for a short while, and if we are to create a situation where love can last a lifetime, then we had better be prepared to 'fess up.

And on this day, February 7, 2023, we have the helpful transit, Moon opposite Venus, to guide us as to how we should go about demanding truth, honesty, and all the benefits that come with this kind of reality.

And so, today brings us a very specific desire: to live our lives in the truth and to have romantic relationships that need not rely on hype, lies, illusions, or fraud. We want honesty in our relationships, and during the Moon opposite Venus, we know for sure that we will not stand for anything less. It's time to change things up, signs. And some of you, on this day, during this transit, will know exactly what to do.

The three zodiac signs who need honesty in their love during the Moon opposite Venus on February 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Transit Moon opposite Venus is here to set you free, and that means that, if you feel trapped by certain specifics in your romantic relationship, today is the day when you not only figure out what it is that you need in order to make a positive change, you'll figure out exactly how to do it, as well. What's happening today is that you recognize something within yourself: you have matured. This means that the old baby games of the past are no longer relevant.

In fact, the fibs and lies told to you by your present partner don't hold any sway over you, as you know the truth and you just wish they'd leave it at that. You've noticed that your partner seems to feel naked and exposed when they are telling the truth, but so what? Your feeling is, "Get with the program, lover!" You don't understand why lies even exist, especially in a love relationship.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been on both sides of the lie, and honestly, you're tired of playing this game. You've seen how your partner has lied and you've also seen how their lie was never something you wanted to be exposed to. This became a vicious circle; they lie, you fear the reality behind the lie, and so, you enable the lie to continue on.

And then, your Sagittarius nature joins up with the Moon opposite Venus and you get a reality check; this lie thing isn't going to work. You want the truth, and you want it permanently. During this time, you will fearlessly approach your partner and you will have some words with them.

At first, they are defensive, but if you approach them with a soft and forgiving attitude, they just come to see that you've been right about this all along. It's time for pure, welcomed honesty. You can take it, and now you know 'honesty' is possible.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What bugs you is that you have made it very clear that you'd prefer the cold, hard truth to a pretty lie any day, and even though you've explained this to the person you are presently in a relationship with, they don't want to fully disclose...as of yet.

You feel shut out by their actions, especially since you've offered them the safe space of being able to tell their truth without the fear of condemnation. While you are flexible and kind, you really don't know how much more you can pour into this relationship if it's 'that' hard for your person to just spit it out.

During Moon opposite Venus, you end up considering ending things, as all this kind of behavior shows you is that it's never going to end and that the person you are involved with seems more into holding up their lies than they seem interested in telling the truth to save the relationship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.