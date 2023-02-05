The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, February 5 - 11, 2023

What do we have going for us this week? Well, we can start by thanking the Full Moon in Leo for whatever nerve we were able to muster up so that we could say that 'one special thing' to the person we adore, causing the week to become just a little bit better than it was.

Yes, that's right; this week is about saying the right thing at the right time, no matter what this particular 'thing' is. We know how to make our partners happy, and during the week of February 5 - 11, we will not only go out of our way to do such a thing, but we will want to...this is not a chore. This is an act of love and respect, and we are there for it.

As the week progresses, we have Moon trine Venus to let us know that not only are we lucky to have the love that is ours, but that we are lucky to get this chance to be our best; this love brings out our better angels, so to speak, and as we drift into the Libra moon, it all starts to make perfect sense: Yes, this is the right person, and we are in the right place at the right time. Lucky!

Sun trine Moon merely enhances all we already know, which places us in a good position for the influence of Mercury in Aquarius' arrival at the end of the week.

If we build a bridge made of kind words and compassionate gestures, we know that our foundation is sturdy and that we can do anything and go anywhere with our person. Mercury in Aquarius also boosts intimate relations, so...let's have some fun this week, signs. We are lucky, in love, and happy to be alive.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love, February 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's an interesting twist to this week, for you, in terms of love and romance, Taurus. What's up is this: you have been bored. You've been waiting out the days hoping for a thrill, but none have shown up to entertain you. You may even feel a little bad because you're starting to get testy and irritable, yet, to look at your life, you seemingly have it all. You are safe and healthy and have someone to love who loves you to pieces.

Mercury in Aquarius brings the twist, and this week, it will look like you come to understand that, yes, indeed, you are very lucky and that you might want to tone down the complaining. You may be bored, but that's only because you need to open your eyes wider to see everything right in front of them. This week will bring you a clear revelation: "All is well, and I am loved."

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week looks so good for you that you might not trust what you see; can you be in line for such great good luck? Why, yes, Gemini, you are just as much of a candidate for luck as the next person, and this week will probably give you a crash course in believing.

The Leo Moon helps you to begin the week on a positive note; this means you will start out feeling good, confident and...somewhat trusting. You have someone in your life who will notice your easy-going nature, and they will be curious as to why you are so suddenly unperturbed by the things that usually get you flared up.

The idea that someone notices that they even seem to care makes your heart race. This week makes you feel as though you DO exist, that you ARE important and that you are the person another person turns to with compassion and care.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your week will be imaginative and passionate between Moon trine Venus and Mercury in Aquarius. You knew this kind of week was coming; you'd have to eventually 'give in,' meaning that you are now ready to receive the love being given to you.

You are lucky; you have someone who loves you, but not only that: they are patient and kind and have never put any undue stress on you. You've withheld your true feelings from them simply because you feel like you'd be too 'out there,' too vulnerable if you let it all hang out.

Well, during Mercury in Aquarius, you will decide that it's better to let it all hang out than to keep everything in your heart to yourself. This week allows you to share your feelings; this act alone will open the gates in your love life too much more.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.