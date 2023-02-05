The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For February 5 - 11, 2023

This week may prove to be one of the more 'trying' weeks of the year so far, and that's mainly because we start the week out with a Full Moon in Leo, which can cause enough confusion in us to make the rest of the week turn out rather unfortunately.

However, we can combat this, but the kicker will be if we attempt to. What makes this week rough is that we are conscious of the 'roughness' but don't do much to extricate ourselves from it. We're not going to wallow in pain this week, but we are going to sulk, feel sorry for ourselves and occasionally say something so stupid that we end up looking like a-holes.

It's one of those 'put your foot in your mouth' kind of weeks, and that is due to the Mercury transits at large. While Mercury is an excellent prompt for action, communication and the accumulation of knowledge, when Mercury interacts with Neptune, the Moon, or Pluto, we have to watch our step.

Something is going to be said, and it will upset the balance; we have to be careful this week not to ruin something simply because we can. And certain zodiac signs need to take this to heart. If nothing lasts forever, we are better off not pushing things to their destruction.

Work-related issues will come up this week, and for some, that might be an extra drag considering all we've done to make our work situations fruitful and positive.

Still, there's always that one person who won't abide by the rules, and should we decide to use some of that Mercury communication power to get through to this person, we will end up getting in trouble for our actions. Hold off, and think twice. This week begs this of us: think before you act.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes starting February 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel as though your patience is about to wear thin; you've agreed to do something, more than likely a romantic thing, and now that you are knee-deep in this 'thing' you've concluded that you do not like it.

You have done a favor for someone, trusted them, and let them influence you...this is all good as you love this person. However, this week really grates on your nerves because, even though it's only February, you wanted to see more 'fun' come out of this deal, and so far, all you've seen is 'waiting for fun.'

This week makes you feel like you're going to explode; you are conflicted as you love your person very much and have no intention of ever leaving them, while they have not come through with their promise, and now, you're starting to feel used. It would be best if you had action; all you see this week is dullness and inactivity.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've got a strange situation this week, and it all has to do with the idea of someone, or several others, encroaching on your space. You may have people over, and you can't deal with it, or you've been asked to share something with someone at work, and the idea of doing that makes you angry.

All you want is to take refuge in your bed this week, in the comfort of your home. If only we could 'take off' in this way, but we can't, and you can't because you are obligated to your job. But, if you go home, you feel like you're in a mob scene.

There's nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. You feel as though this entire week will be worrying about people, privacy, whether you are appreciated for all of your worrying, etc. Stop worrying, and live the week out. You'll survive!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've got the second week of the second month of the year blues, which means this: you held yourself to those early resolutions, and when they didn't work, you promised yourself that in February, you'd return to them with fervent ambition locked in. Now, it's the second week of February, and you still need to attempt to do what you promised yourself you'd do.

Whether it's an attitude shift or a healthy new lifestyle and diet, the truth is, you want all the good stuff, but you don't want to put in the effort to make it all happen, and so now, you feel bad.

You really have to prevent yourself from plummeting down the rabbit hole; don't feel sorry for yourself, Capricorn. Do what you need to, but release the need to make it real if you can't make it happen. Forgive yourself for not being superhuman.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.