The 3 Zodiac Signs Ready To Commit During Moon Trine Jupiter On February 4, 2023

If anything cosmic can help a romantic relationship, it's the transit we have joining us today: Moon trine Jupiter. During this time, we see love as not only a beautiful thing but as a necessity, something we can bank on. Moon trine Jupiter will have us longing for security.

We want a guarantee that our loves will not leave us, and even though we know on some level that we cannot ever control another human being, we secretly desire a small portion of control regarding love and romance. Transit Moon trine Jupiter alerts this thinking in us.

Certain zodiac signs in astrology will be obsessed with taking their relationship into the next phase, meaning the long-term kind of phase. We feel ready, and that's a meaningful idea; we need to be ready to take on something of this massive proportion, and beginning a long-term relationship is quite intense and grand. One has to be ready, and thankfully, on February 4, 2023, during the Moon trine Jupiter, we feel 'good to go.'

What makes this day even better is that this isn't just a pipe dream; we want to take it to the next step because creating a long-term relationship out of this is the only logical next move.

In other words, the person we want to cruise along Lover's Lane with — wants to do the same with us. Our feelings are reciprocated during Moon trine Jupiter, and those feelings are hopeful, sincere and potentially just beginning.

The three zodiac signs who are ready to commit during the Moon trine Jupiter on February 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Oh, how you are ready for a long-term relationship, Taurus — phew, if they only knew how ready you are. Actually, 'they' do as 'they' are your present partner and feel the same way as you do, meaning you guys are meant for each other, and you both know it.

The timing might not be perfect right now, but the feelings are, and both of you KNOW that, while it might not be today, it may be soon, and the thing you both want is to be together for the rest of your lives.

You are also concerned about family members; you want them all to be there when you tie the knot, and you fear that if you wait too long, some of the most precious people in your life won't be around to celebrate your coupling. It's all good, Taurus; you will get what you want, and if you move quickly, everyone will be there for your celebration.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Much to your surprise, you want a long-term relationship. Well, who would have known, Sagittarius? You do things on the sly, don't you? Falling in love with someone and wanting to make it 'official' is a shock to everyone you know. You hid this, but you did a good job because you were sure this was what you wanted when it became obvious.

You react very well to transits like Moon trine Jupiter, as Jupiter is YOUR planet, and today gives you the nerve to step outside of yourself and join the human race.

You want to be a part of things again, and you want your beautiful new love to be a part of it. Yes, you'll be shocking everyone you know, but that's cool; you are finally allowing yourself some 'down-to-earth' happiness, and how bad can that be?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As long as the person you are with understands the 'conditions,' as they do, you are ready to get into something with them that could last a lifetime. You want this, and this desire is made manifest by the Moon trine Jupiter, the transit which expands upon our thoughts and gives us the impetus to act on them.

However, your set of conditions is not usual, and being that your mate is totally on board with doing things, 'according to the book,' this is the main reason they ARE your partner; they agree with you.

But it's not slavish loyalty; they are one with the way you want this relationship to go, so there will be no surprises coming at you in the future. This person is the only person who will 'go your way,' and being that you both adore each other, the feeling of being together for the long haul seems...right. It feels right, feels perfect and why not!

