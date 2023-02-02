The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships End During Sun Square Uranus On February 3, 2023

Whenever we have a transit such as the Sun square Uranus, we risk becoming a little too attached to our prideful ways, meaning we tend to become very stubborn during this time. We believe we are right about something, and we won't be able to budge from this thought today, February 3, 2023.

While being stubborn or wanting one's way isn't exactly a novel idea, nor is it all that different, today brings in a new variable to work with, and that is where we either get what we want or walk. And today, during Sun square Uranus, we walk.

Here's the part you weren't expecting: your feelings are about to be mimicked in your partner's behavior. You know what you're doing and what message you want to come across, but today your partner defying you, mocking you, and thus, closing the lid of the coffin that will be your relationship in a matter of minutes. In other words, you may think you're right, but your partner only sees how much they wish to taunt you for it.

And this is how it all ends. Today, relationships that can't hold up to the pressure will fall apart. Romances that were once hot-hot-hot have now become frozen wastelands, filled with resentments, nasty words and nervy behavior.

We won't want to stick around for much more. We may have wanted 'our way,' but we might not have known that our way is the way out the door. Today, we will get the chance to see how far we can take a break up and how slated for ruining this relationship is. Yikes, Sun square Uranus, you pack a punch, don't you?

The three zodiac signs whose relationships end during the Sun square Uranus on February 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Headstrong is the way today, and as an Aries, you'll be taking the idea of 'headstrong' into new dimensions. You are not one to go back to a relationship that has shown signs of doom, and the one you're in now shows more than signs.

You know this ship is going down, and you want to bail before it sinks. You feel like you are both ways past the point of discussion; you've said all you've needed to say, and so have they...so, what is the point of going on together?

There is none, though that is definitely a hard decision to make. That's where the Sun square Uranus comes to your rescue and supplies you with even more nerve than you already have, Aries. If you need a nudge, Sun square Uranus gives it to you. You'll take advantage of this confidence and let the relationship fall apart. Next stop: rebuilding.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you ever want to admit to is that you are scared; scared of breaking up, scared of getting into an argument with your lover that goes 'too far' and scared of being alone. Because of this fear, you've allowed yourself to put up with too much in your relationship.

This is no longer a romance but a balancing act; you walk on eggshells around your partner, and they ignore you. You know they have had major problems with you, too, as they seem to have chucked you to the side, as you are no longer important enough to them for them to pay attention to.

It looks like you two blew it, and because of Sun square Uranus, the end is nigh, as they say. This one has gone on too long; it's time to let it play out its course. It's time to let it end, as that is the destiny of this particular romance.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only you were someone who cared, but you are not. You are way too tired to fight; you feel you've already lost the love battle with your supposed partner, and now, you're just too over it to care.

On a bad day, you blame them, and on a good day, they blame you. It no longer matters. With Sun square Uranus in the sky, you'll feel like you are being challenged; you won't be able to process things clearly, and you might end up making a very rash move. However, if this rash move is about letting the relationship fall apart today, then yes, you'll step out of the way and let it happen.

Maybe there is something worth salvaging in this partnership, and maybe you no longer care if there is or not. Apathy and detachment rule your world today, and in a way, these feelings might be what save you from further heartache.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.