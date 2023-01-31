The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 1, 2023

One of the things that may come up today is our amount of naïveté. Nobody likes to think they are naive, and nobody likes to admit that they made an important decision based on something that doesn't hold up.

This is the day when we 'thought' we were doing the right thing, and while our intentions are pure and true, it doesn't matter because our naïveté is about to come in to show us how foolish we are.

It doesn't feel good, and today's transit of Moon square Neptune is to blame. This is the day we realize how many mistakes we've made, all in the name of love or family.

Today comes with the taking down of illusions, and as painful as that might feel, what is revealed after is something we can finally work with. Today brings us the chance to recognize a way out, and it will take thinking, consciousness and the decision to change.

During Moon square Neptune, we might feel a little foolish, and we may not want anyone to look at us. We become very aware of how goofy our last few decisions have been, which embarrasses us. However, that doesn't mean it stops us from growing.

That's the upside to this transit: it comes with harsh realities, but all of them can now become works in progress. Through pain, we find release, and by sacrificing' our naïveté, we become brighter, stronger people. We make room for epic change by rooting out the problems one by one through 'baby steps.'

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What gets to you today is all about how you now know you fell for someone's lie, and even though they may believe their lie, you see right through it now...but you didn't before, and now you feel like kicking yourself for being so gullible.

This person is a friend of yours, and because you've never really gotten too close to them, you've just assumed that they're upfront and honest when they speak with you; after all, there is no reason for them to lie to you, right?

They can't help it, and now you're hip to what's happening. This is the direct influence effect of the Moon square Neptune.

You know that you wanted to believe and that you wanted to give this friend of yours the benefit of the doubt, but your recent discovery shows you that it's best to walk away from them rather than cling to their lies.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you ever want to admit is that you've been a fool for a friend or a lover. When you go over, in your mind, how you've treated this person and what they did to your trust, you may want to sit down and practice some deep breathing exercises. It looks like you fell for their joke once again, and with Moon square Neptune beaming down on your head, you'll snap so far out of it that you might even want revenge.

Hold off on the "I'll get you back" thinking and concentrate on what you can do to help yourself rather than hurt someone else.

Think of it this way: you discovered the weak link in a friendship, so why would you want to go back and right that wrong when it's destined to fall apart anyway? Just relax and realize that from now on, it's best to keep your eyes open when befriending someone.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes this a rough day for you, Capricorn is that the person you protect is making a fool out of you, and you finally recognize what's happening. This day will bring up a LOT for you. You will spend a good portion of it wondering why you do the things you do, especially where this one person is concerned.

You seem to believe you do it for love but enable this person's bad behavior because you are terrified of them.

They have some power over you, and it will be during Moon square Neptune that you question this power.

Are you a masochist? This will come up, and you must be honest with yourself with your answer.

You are in a relationship with someone who is using you, and not only that; you are doing their bidding for them. Why are you doing this, Capricorn? Take this day to figure it out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.